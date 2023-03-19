The magical run reached its conclusion Saturday night.
And it came with the dream ending: A national championship.
Nicole McDermott delivered a championship double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Giana Michels delivered multiple clutch baskets on her way to 14 points, and Clarke knocked off defending champion Thomas More, 63-52, in the NAIA tournament championship game at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We believed all season,” said McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa, native, in a postgame television interview. “Rankings don’t matter. We knew we were No. 1 and we came into the tournmament with that mentality. We were a different beast in this tournament.”
Clarke extended its single-season program record with its 35th win in 39 games and claimed the program’s first NAIA national championship. The Pride had never reached the tournament semifinals before this season.
Tina Ubl added nine points, Bellevue, Iowa, native Emma Kelchen pitched in four points and 10 rebounds, and East Dubuque grad Skylar Culbertson had four points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“This group is going to change the program. They just changed the program,” Pride coach Courtney Boyd said.
Clarke opened the game on a 12-0 run, the second time in four games in Sioux City that the Pride opened a game with a double-digit scoring run.
Ubl hit a 3-pointer, McDermott sank a pair of free throws, Michels hit a shot, McDermott made a 3 and Taylor Haase scored to give the Pride a 10-0 lead with 5:06 left in the opening quarter.
Thomas More finally scored at the 4:55 mark. The Pride led, 18-11, going to the second quarter.
“We just started off pretty composed, I think that was the biggest thing,” Boyd said in her halftime TV interview. “We came in and we knew that we were going to have to figure out what they were running at first defensively in order to get into our offensive flow. We read the ball, we read the movement and we found the openings, and so offensively when we were able to settle in, it helped us get some extra stops.”
But the Saints refused to go away. Thomas More went on a 7-0 run to get back within two points with 3:50 left in the half and Kelly Brenner hit a 3-pointer 83 seconds later to give the Saints their first lead, 23-22.
Culbertson, the program’s assists leader, dished to Clarke all-time leading scorer Ubl for a score with 31 seconds left and the Pride forced a shot clock violation to take a 26-25 lead into the break.
Thomas More went on a 9-0 run to draw within one, 40-39, with 0:43 left in the third. The Pride led, 42-41, lead into the fourth.
McDermott scored to open the fourth, but Simon’s 3 tied the game at 44 with just under 8 minutes to play.
Michels made a pair of free throws and McDermott scored on a jumper in the lane to give Clarke a 48-44 lead with 6:23 left.
Thomas More’s Zoie Barth converted a three-point play to knot the game at 50 before Michels converted an and-1 of her own to give Clarke a 53-50 lead with 3:50 left.
The Pride scored 13 of the game’s final 15 points. McDermott and Michels combined to go 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute.
“Heart. That’s what it’s taken,” Boyd said. “I’ve got no words other than this group deserves it. They play with more heart and more grit, and that’s what did it.”
