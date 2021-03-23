All four of the No. 1 seeds and 12 of the 16 teams in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament feature at least one former Dubuque Fighting Saints player.
The four regional tournaments take place this weekend, with the Frozen Four scheduled for April 8-10 in Pittsburgh.
Here is a glance at the Dubuque alumni in the field:
MIDWEST REGIONAL
North Dakota (21-5-1) earned the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament and will face American International College (15-3-0) in the second semifinal Friday at Fargo, N.D. Minnesota-Duluth (14-10-2) meets Michigan (15-10-1) in the other semifinal. The winners play Saturday for a berth in the Frozen Four.
North Dakota’s Riese Gaber, a freshman forward, earned the Most Outstanding Player award at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff after scoring three goals and adding an assist. In 27 games this season, he has scored 11 goals and 20 points and earned a spot on the NCHC all-rookie team.
AIC won the Atlantic Hockey conference tournament to earn an NCAA berth. Senior defenseman Jeff Baum has four assists in 15 games, while freshman forward Jan Kern has a goal and three points in 16 games. Verners Egle played one game for the Yellow Jackets. Jake Stella is the older brother of current Saints defenseman and AIC recruit Evan Stella.
Minnesota-Duluth earned an at-large berth and will be in the field for the sixth straight season. Freshman defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, a Chicago Blackhawks draft pick, has tallied 10 assists in 26 games and joined Gaber on the NCHC all-rookie team.
Michigan will be in the field for the 38th time, matching Minnesota for the most in NCAA history, after earning an at-large berth out of the Big Ten. Freshman goaltender Erik Portillo is 4-1-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and .935 save percentage.
EAST REGIONAL
Wisconsin (20-9-1) landed the top seed in the regional and will play Bemidji State (15-9-3) in the semifinals on Friday in Bridgeport, Conn. Lake Superior State (19-6-3) meets Massachusetts (16-5-4) in the other semifinal. The winners play Saturday for a berth in the Frozen Four.
The Badgers lost to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament final. Sophomore forward Ryder Donovan, a Vegas Golden Knights prospect, has two goals and three points in 22 games this season.
The other three teams in the regional do not have ties to Dubuque. UMass won the Hockey East tournament, Lake Superior State won the WCHA tournament, and Bemidji earned an at-large berth out of the WCHA.
WEST REGIONAL
Minnesota (23-6-0) landed the top seed and will face Nebraska-Omaha (14-10-1) in the semifinals Saturday in Loveland, Colo. Minnesota State (20-4-1) plays Quinnipiac (17-7-4) in the other semifinals, and the winners meet Sunday for a berth in the Frozen Four.
Bob Motzko, a member of the original Saints from the 1980-81 season, led the Golden Gophers to the Big Ten tournament championship in his third season as head coach following 13 seasons leading the St. Cloud State program.
Nebraska-Omaha earned an at-large berth out of the NCHC. Chayse Primeau, a junior forward, leads the team in scoring with nine goals and 23 points in 25 games.
Minnesota State won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s regular-season championship. Senior forward Dallas Gerads has seven goals, 15 points and 29 penalty minutes in 25 games.
Quinnipiac won the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title. Freshman goaltender Evan Fear has played 7:35 over two games and stopped both shots he faced.
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Boston College (17-5-1) received the top seed and will face Notre Dame (14-13-2) in the semifinals Saturday in Albany, N.Y. St. Cloud State (17-10-0) plays Boston University (10-4-1) in the other semifinal, and the winners meet Sunday for a berth in the Frozen Four.
Boston College won the Hockey East regular-season title and has lost only once in regulation since January. Mike Ayers, a goaltender for the Saints in 1999-2000, is in his first season as associate head coach after seven seasons as an assistant with the Eagles.
Notre Dame, of the Big Ten, received an invitation to the tournament when ECAC tournament champion St. Lawrence withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns. Junior forward Alex Steeves leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 32 points in 29 games and has been mentioned as one of college hockey’s top undrafted NHL free agency candidates. Senior forward Colin Theisen has eight goals and 14 points in 27 games.
St. Cloud State earned an at-large berth out of the NCHC. Junior defenseman Brendan Bushy has one goal and seven points in 27 games, and sophomore goaltender Jaxon Castor is 3-0-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .914 save percentage.
Boston University earned an at-large berth from the Hockey East.