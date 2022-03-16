Loras College brought home plenty of individual hardware in addition to its two team trophies from the NCAA Division III national indoor track & field championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Duhawks won the women’s team title and finished fourth in the men’s team standings while crowning a Division III-best 25 combined all-Americans, as announced by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday. Loras won six national championships this weekend.
Ryan Rogers, a senior from Dubuque Wahlert, won the heptathlon national championship by setting the school record and scoring the second-most points in NCAA Division III history in the multi-event with 5,484 points. He became Loras’ first heptathlon national champion.
The Duhawks won five women’s national titles. Kassie Parker, a senior from Clayton Ridge High School, won the 5,000 and 3,000 meters and ran on the winning distance medley relay. Alyssa Pfadenhauer, a junior from West Burlington, Iowa, won the 400 and ran on the winning distance medley and 4x400 relays. Ellie Osterberger, a senior from Dubuque, and Merryl Green, a junior from Iowa City, also ran on the distance medley; while former Dubuque Senior standout Stevie Lambe, former Western Dubuque star Elayna Bahl and Chicago native Marion Edwards also competed in the 4x400.
Loras’ all-American list also included Grace Alley, Ryan Harvey, Mike Jasa, Carter Oberfoell, Nate Sielaff, Wyatt Kelly, Josh Smith and Ted Kruse. Oberfoell and Kruse are former Dubuque high school standouts.
On Tuesday, the USTFCCCA named Parker as its national track athlete of the year and the Duhawks’ Matt Jones as the national women’s coach of the year. The women’s program has won three consecutive national titles.
UD’s Ragen named all-region — University of Dubuque senior Peter Ragen, a guard from Orland Park, Ill., earned D3hoops.com first-team All-Region 9 honors on Tuesday after being named the MVP of the American Rivers Conference for the second consecutive season. A three-time all-conference selection, he ranked fourth in the conference with 16.3 points per game and his free-throw percentage took fifth-best at 75.3% (55-for-73). Ragen shot 44.3% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range during conference play and led the Spartans to regular-season and conference tournament titles.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville guard Quentin Shields, a senior from Chicago, earned second-team all-region accolades. Shields started all 28 games for the Pioneers and led the team with 15.4 points per contest. He shot 42.1% from the floor and 83.3% from the free-throw line, averaged 3.6 assists and finished the year with a 2.0 assist to turnover ratio. The four-time all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference performer was recently selected to participate in the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches Reese’s Division III College All-Star game Saturday in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Domask, Martin named women’s all-region — University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Maiah Domask, a Waupun, Wis., native earned D3hoops.com All-Region 9 second-team honors on Tuesday. Domask became the second player in school history to record 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She finished her career third in school history with 1,017 rebounds and 1,462 points. Domask averaged 16.8 points per game and led the WIAC in rebounding at 11.3 per game.
Loras College sophomore forward Sami Martin, a former Platteville High School standout, earned third-team honors after leading the Duhawks in three statistical categories. Martin led the team with 388 points and 15.5 per game during the 2021-22 campaign, while posting five double-doubles. She led the Duhawks with 209 rebounds and 11 blocks en route to her second all-region honor.
Loras baseball team makes history — Loras College, which owns the longest active winning streak in NCAA Division III baseball, earned a spot in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top-25 for the first time in program history on Tuesday. The Duhawks improved to 13-0 by winning all six of their games at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational this weekend. It marks the best start to a season under head coach Carl Tebon, who has been at Loras since 1996. The Duhawks’ first games as a ranked team will come Saturday against Cornell College at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Hemm sets Loras record — The A-R-C named Loras freshman Ashlyn Hemm as its softball pitcher of the week on Tuesday. The Port Byron, Ill., native shattered the program’s single-game strikeouts record in a complete-game 3-0 win over Augsburg. She fanned 20 of the 23 batters she faced. In two wins, Hemm recorded 26 strikeouts and held opponents to a .056 batting average. Loras improved to 6-0.
Krist lands WIAC honor — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ross Krist earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball position player of the week award on Tuesday. The senior outfielder from Sheboygan Falls, Wis., led the Pioneers to an opening-series split against Bethel University (Minn.) on March 9. In the 7-inning doubleheaders, Krist went 5-for-6 (.833 batting average) with a double, two runs batted in and a walk. He had an on-base percentage of .800 and slugging percentage of 1.000.
Clarke sweeps Heart baseball honors — Clarke University swept the Heart of America Conference weekly baseball honors on Monday. Devan Quesada won the pitching honor, and Bryce Hinton landed the position player award.
Quesada earned a pair of wins in his two starts to improve to 5-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts for a 9.72 K/9 average over 33 1/3 innings pitched. He leads the team in innings, wins, and has the lowest ERA for anyone with more than 15 innings pitched.
Currently on a seven-game hitting streak, Hinton is now batting .333 on the season with 23 hits in 69 at bats while slugging .522 with four doubles and three home runs.
Woodward named all-MIAC — Augsburg University’s Nick Woodward, a senior defenseman from Dubuque Senior, earned honorable mention all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference hockey accolades last week. He has talled five goals, 10 points and a plus-16 rating in helping Augsburg to a 24-4-0 record and a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament. The Auggies will play either St. Norbert or St. Olaf on Saturday in Minneapolis for a berth in the national semifinals March 25 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Lancaster returning home — Former Darlington High School all-state player Carter Lancaster plans to continue his basketball career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. He entered the transfer portal after his freshman season of basketball at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., where he averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 15 games this season.