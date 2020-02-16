With each passing game, the Clarke men’s basketball team is proving more and more why it belongs in the NAIA rankings.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson had team highs with 19 points and eight rebounds and the 24th-ranked Pride won their 10th game in the last 11 with an 80-74 double overtime victory over Benedictine on Saturday in the Robert & Ruth Kehl Center.
Clarke (20-7, 16-5 Heart of America Conference) won its fourth straight game and held firm in the second slot of the conference standings. The game featured 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with the two teams playing to a 58-58 draw to force the first overtime. In the first extra period, Clarke and Benedictine remained deadlocked at 65-all. The Pride outscored Benedictine, 15-9, in the final frame.
Darius Lasley (15 points), Nick Marshall (13) and Dylan Kurey (11) each finished in double figures for Clarke, which has three games left in the regular season before the conference tournament begins.
Dubuque 85, Luther 83 — At Stoltz Center: Mitch Burger’s layup with 1.8 seconds remaining lifted the Spartans to victory and inched them within a game of clinching an American Rivers Conference Tournament berth. Peter Ragen led UD (14-9, 7-7 A-R-C) with 20 points and Burger finished with 18. The Spartans trailed, 43-34, at halftime.
UW-Platteville 94, UW-River Falls 54 — At Platteville, Wis.: Carter Voelker erupted for 30 points, shooting 10 of 13 from the field, 3-for-4 downtown and 7 of 8 on free throws as the Pioneers (20-3) throttled UW-River Falls.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 68, Benedictine 63 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double lifted the NAIA 19th-ranked Pride (22-5, 16-5 Heart Conference) to their third straight win.
UW-Platteville 69, UW-River Falls 61 — At River Falls, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 15 points, Morgan Horstman finished with 13 and the Pioneers rallied from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit to improve to 12-11.
Luther 83, Dubuque 67 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas led all scorers with 22 points, but the Spartans (7-16) let the game get away after halftime by getting outscored, 31-17, in the third quarter.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Greenville 0 — At Loras AWC: Patrick Mahoney had 11 kills, an ace and six digs and Patrick Hollander paced the Duhawks’ offense with 21 assists as Loras swept, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 6 — At Dubuque: Aaron Black (125 pounds), Luke Radeke (149) Tevin Bailey (184) and Terrin Rackouski (197) each earned pins as the Spartans won all but one bout in a dual victory over the Prairie Wolves. Logan Sears won by tech fall at 174 pounds and Dakota Unpingco earned a major decision at 141 to round out UD.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8, Midland 7 — At Joplin, Mo.: Juan Lopez was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Pride improved to 7-1 to start the year.
PREP WRESTLING
Blackhawks dominate for regional title — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Prairie du Chien won 11 individual titles and cruised to the overall team championship in its Wisconsin Division 2 home regional. The Blackhawks scored 284 points as a team to advance to sectional duals, outpacing runner-up Monroe by 113 points.
Rhett Koenig (106 pounds), Ryder Koenig (113), Maddox Cejka (120), Luke Kramer (126), Matte Rogge (132), Kurt Wall (138), Chase Fisher (145) Traeton Saint (160), Bradyn Saint (170), Tyler Hannah (195) and Colten Wall (220) all won individual titles for Prairie du Chien. Troy Leibfried placed first at 285 for Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern.
Other local sectional qualifiers were: Tristan Gilbertson (120), Tanner Paulson (138), Will Schaefer (182) and Michael Douglas (285) for Belmont/Platteville; Owen Huschitt (152), Carson Lobdell (195) and Bailey Schilling (220) for Darlington/Black Hawk; and Brad Goffinet (170) for Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern.
Fennimore advances through D3 regionals — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Fennimore scored 271.5 points to win the Wisconsin Division 3 Region 4 team title, sending 11 wrestlers to sectionals in the process. Lancaster placed second with 202.5 points ahead of third-place Mineral Point with 191.
The Golden Eagles were led by Alex Birchman (132 pounds), Aidan Nutter (138), Mason Lull (145), Will Ahnen (182), Aaron Ragels (220) and Logan Klaas (285) — who each claimed regional titles in their respective weight classes. Jayden Glasbrenner (113), Brody Lee (126), Nick Blaschke (160) and Mason Miles (170) also advanced to sectionals with runner-up finishes.
Mineral Point crowned two wrestlers in Lucas Sullivan (106) and Nolan Springer (160) while Tarrin Riley (120), Mason Hughes (182) and Daniel Nordstrom (195) also advanced for the Pointers.
Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger (113) and Dustin Wolf (195) earned titles, with Caden Straka (220), Logan Schneider (152) and Carter Lull (132) each qualified for sectionals.
Jason Sedbrook (152) and Cal Dorota (170) won titles for Iowa-Grant/Highland, while teammates Mason Welsh (106) and Josh Bowen (285) placed second in their weights to advance to sectionals.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 59, Newark 40 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ben Tressel scored a game-high 17 points and the Warriors (25-4) held Newark to just 13 points in the second half in the win.