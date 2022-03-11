The Clarke University women’s basketball team will take an eight-game winning streak into its opening-round game in the 64-team NAIA Tournament this afternoon.
The Pride, who rolled to a 56-44 victory over Central Methodist on March 1 for their second consecutive Heart of America Conference tournament championship, will face Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference runner-up Tabor College at noon today in Wichita, Kan.
Clarke earned the third seed in the Liston Quadrant, while Tabor landed the No. 14 seed. The winner will face either No. 6 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) or No. 11 Briar Cliff (Iowa) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The 16 winners from this weekend’s opening rounds will advance to the 41st annual national tournament March 17-22 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
Clarke Pride (29-4) — The Pride, who also won the conference regular-season championship with a 17-2 record, are making their sixth appearance in the NAIA Tournament. They are one of 35 teams returning to the national tournament from the 2021 event. Clarke had an 18-game winning streak in the middle of the season and hasn’t lost since an 80-69 decision Feb. 2 at Grand View. Clarke features a balanced offensive attack with five players averaging in double-figure scoring — Bellevue, Iowa, native Emma Kelchen at 12.3 points per game, Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott at 12.1, Bellevue native Gianna Michels at 11.1, Tina Ubl at 10.8 and Taylor Haase at 10.2. Ubl is a Shiocton, Wis., native, and Haase is from Freedom, Wis. East Dubuque, Ill., native Skylar Culbertson leads the team with 4.1 assists per game, while Kelchen and McDermott pace the team with 7.5 and 7.2 rebounds per game. Courtney Boyd, a native of Keokuk, Iowa, is the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories.
Tabor Bluejays (22-8) — The Bluejays haven’t played since a 62-58 loss to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the quarterfinal of the KCAC tournament. Zoe Shieldnight earned unanimous first-team all-conference honors while Sammy Jo Peterson made the third team and Alyvia Owens and Kasey Rice earned honorable mention honors. Tabor is located in Hillsboro, Kan.
Common opponents — Bellevue University is the only opponent of both teams. Clarke defeated the Bruins, 70-66, while Tabor earned a 71-67 victory over Bellevue.
Statistically speaking — The Pride average 74.5 points per game to Tabor’s 64.6. The Bluejays’ defense only gives up 56.8 points per game, while Clarke is allowing 60.0. Clarke shoots at a 44.3% overall clip, while Tabor isn’t far behind at 41.8%. Beyond the arc, there is only a .3% difference between the two squads (Clarke 33.3, Tabor 33.0). Tabor holds the edge at the free throw line, 73.8% to 70.5%, while Clarke pulls down more rebounds per contest (42.6 to 34.7).