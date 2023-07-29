Kirk Ferentz has a certain way he goes about recruiting.
Typically his Iowa teams have thrived with the overlooked athletes with high upsides. A few years in the Hawkeyes program has churned more than a few of them into high NFL draft picks.
While sticking to his recruiting roots, Ferentz embraced the new world of college football this season, reaching into the transfer portal to pick out key pieces.
“We’re living in a very different world as college football coaches than we were three years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago,” Ferentz said at Big Ten Conference media days Wednesday in Indianapolis. “The way we’re operating now is just going to be part of the terrain moving forward unless we see change.
“We’re just going to try to incorporate our same process, if you will, with it, and there’s also some benefit to it. There’s some advantages to getting guys that have played and competed already at a high level.”
The team welcomed nine transfers in January and three more last month, Ferentz said.
The most notable of those incoming transfers has certainly played at a high level. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara joined the Hawkeyes shortly after last season. He led the Wolverines to a 42-3 victory over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Conference championship game.
McNamara, a grad transfer who will have two seasons of eligibility, completed 16 of 24 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the title game. He started all 14 games for Michigan in 2021, completing 210 of 327 attempts for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first and only full year as a starting quarterback.
J.J. McCarthy took over as Michigan’s starter last season, leading to McNamara’s transfer.
Iowa’s other transfers include defensive linemen Anterio Thompson (Dubuque Hempstead/Iowa Western) and Jackson Filer (Iowa Western), linebackers Nick Jackson (Virginia) and Tanner Pollock (Drake), offensive lineman Rusty Feth (Miami-Ohio) and Daijon Parker (Saginaw Valley State), receivers Kaleb Brown (Ohio State) and Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern), quarterback Deacon Hill (Wisconsin), tight end Erick All (Michigan) and fullback Hayden Large (Dordt).
“I think the big thing like all of us, whether it was in recruiting or now looking at the portal, we’re trying to get players to fit with what your program deems to be important,” Ferentz said. “So that was our process and I really feel good about it.
“It’s a little scary. Bringing new players in is scary, whether they’re high school prospects or college football players. Just can’t say enough about the way the guys have transitioned into our program.”
Practice begins next week for the Hawkeyes, the time Ferentz says the coaches will really start to learn what type of team they have.
“Really it boils down to the same way each and every year. It’s a new start. It’s a new team regardless of how many guys you have back or not, and it’s all about building a team,” he said. “Certainly, whether it’s winter program, spring ball, the summer months — all those segments, all those phases have real value and importance, and I’m really happy that our guys have put a lot of quality work in. Happy with their focus, their energy, and I think we’ve given ourselves a chance. We’ve got a good foundation going.”
Ferentz’s biggest challenge will be getting the offense to match the production on the defensive side of the ball.
The Hawkeye offense ranked at the bottom of FBS in total offense and scoring last season.
“You don’t have to go that far back to find us having fairly good success. Again, I would couple that with we try to do a good job on defense. We believe in defense. It’s important to us. It has been for 20-plus years. So that’s the way we’re wired and built,” Ferentz said. “Our numbers have been, I think, pretty good offensively up until the last two years. I can get as grandiose as you want, tell you about the injuries at receiver a year ago, how we looked in spring versus September. I can tell you about the offensive line the last two years.
“I’m not going to bore you with those details, but there are reasons. That’s part of my job is to assess those things in a rational approach, if you will. I feel like we’ve made the right steps. Time will tell. Like everything else we do, time will tell.”