Big Ten Media Days Football

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during Big Ten Conference media days Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings / The Associated Press

Kirk Ferentz has a certain way he goes about recruiting.

Typically his Iowa teams have thrived with the overlooked athletes with high upsides. A few years in the Hawkeyes program has churned more than a few of them into high NFL draft picks.

Recommended for you