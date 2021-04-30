Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference:
LANCASTER
Coach — Katie Landon (5th season)
2019 record — 11-13 (4-6)
Returning starters — Rhyann Luckey (Sr., 1B); Mya Ploessl (Sr., 2B); Ellie Riedl (Sr., OF); Abbi Martin (Jr., 3B); Morgan Cooley (Sr., 1B/DP)
Other returning veteran — Claire Schmidt (Jr., P)
Promising newcomers — Ella Jackering (Soph., C); Haleigh Bratton-Bennett (Soph., OF); Makenna Breuer (Soph., 3B); Erin Wolf (Soph., OF); Maddie Yoose (Sr., OF); Maddie Clifton (Jr., P); Rianna Straka (Jr., OF); Lily Weber (Fr., SS); Abi Mergen (Fr., P)
Outlook — Renewed depth within the program gives the Flying Arrows hope for a resurgent season. Landon, who led Lancaster to the state tournament as a player, has about 30 girls in the program this year, allowing for more intrasquad competition. Strong senior leadership should also help boost a team that has aspirations of winning a conference championship.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Vince Graney (2nd season)
2019 record — 14-8 (6-4)
Returning starters — Maddie Cooley (Sr., CF); Madison Devlin (Sr., LF)
Other returning veterans — Paige Wagner (Sr., 1B/3B); Ava Graney (Jr., P)
Promising newcomers — Alaina Slack (Sr., 2B/1B); Catherine Tashner (Jr., SS); Kiah Williams (Jr., RF); Emma Pennekamp (Jr., UTIL); Camryn Nies (Soph., 2B); Delaney Johnson (Fr., C); Allyssa Blevins (Fr., 3B)
Outlook — The Hillmen are excited about the amount of athleticism and speed they will bring to the diamond each night, which could make for a dangerous team on the basepaths. Platteville has four veterans to build a foundation around this season, which is important after losing out on last season. The Hillmen expect to challenge for the conference title.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Liz Steiner-Hall (10th season)
2019 record — 12-12 (4-6)
Returning starters — Macey Banasik (Sr., 3B); Makenzie Knapp (Sr., UTIL); Lily Krahn (Jr., OF); Allison Kennedy (Jr., IF); Hope Martin (Sr., UTIL); Izzy Kruempel (Jr., C)
Promising newcomers — Scout Hall (Fr., P/IF); Makenna Forde (Soph., IF); Ally Wall (Fr., P/IF); Katelyne Lutz (Jr., UTIL); Tyra Beers (Soph., P); Drew Fuller (Soph., C)
Outlook — The Blackhawks hope to move up in the conference standings behind a deep pitching staff. It helps to have a senior class that has excelled offensively in the past, too. Those two ingredients, along with a deep roster that has a strong class of younger players pushing the veterans, give Prairie du Chien reason to aim high this spring.