The Chicago Cubs designated right-handed pitcher Colin Rea for assignment on Thursday, which removes the Cascade, Iowa, native from the franchise's 40-man roster.
The Cubs have seven days to decide what to do with Rea. He can be placed on waivers where, if unclaimed, the team can put him back in its minor league system. Chicago may also release him. If he is claimed he would be added to that team's 40-man roster, at which point he can be optioned to the minor leagues or signed to the 26-man roster.
Rea, a 30-year-old Cascade High alum, made his first MLB appearances this season since an elbow injury in 2016 forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. He started two games for the Cubs with a 1-1 record and made seven relief appearances. He had an earned-run-average of 5.79 with 14 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts.
After the San Diego Padres, the team that drafted Rea, designated him for assignment in 2018, Rea signed a minor league contract with the Cubs the following winter. In 2019, he threw for the Cubs' Triple-A minors affiliate in Des Moines where he earned the Pacific Coast League's pitcher of the year award.
After starting the 2020 season at Chicago's alternate training site, the Cubs recalled Rea on July 30.