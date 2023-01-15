Jake Sondreal scored with 46 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday night at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids.
The Saints earned their third consecutive win and second in as many nights against their Dupaco Cowbell Cup rivals. Dubuque improved to 7-2-0 for 14 points in the Cowbell Cup series to take a two-point lead on second-place Cedar Rapids.
Sondreal lost a faceoff in the RoughRiders’ zone, but defenseman Max Burkholder prevented a clearing attempt at the blue line and fed James Reeder, who circled in the zone and rifled a shot. Goalie Bruno Bruveris made the initial save, but Sondreal gathered the rebound below the left faceoff circle and snapped a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.
Recommended for you
Cedar Rapids capitalized on the game’s first power play to take a lead at the 9:59 mark of the opening period. Bruveris made a long outlet pass along the left wing to Ryan Walsh, who fired a shot on Dubuque goalie Marcus Brannman. Jacob Kraft crashed the net and scored on the rebound.
Dubuque knotted the score at 1-1 just 3:57 later on Lucas St. Louis’ second goal of the season. Ryan St. Louis carried into the Cedar Rapids zone along the right wing and left a drop pass to Mikey Burchill, who quickly made a cross-ice pass. Lucas St. Louis hit a wide-open net with Bruveris facing traffic near his goal crease.
The RoughRiders regained the lead just 66 seconds into the middle period on Dominic Elliott’s third goal of the season. Eric Pohlkamp moved the puck to Andy Moore for a shot, and Elliott scored on a rebound from the left faceoff circle.
Dubuque needed only 3:35 to tie the game a second time. Cole Helm’s shot from the right wing missed the net, and Jayden Jubenvill corralled the rebound at the left point. Jubenvill wired a shot that eluded screens by Helm and James Reeder for his second goal of the season.
The Saints took their first lead of the game with only .5 seconds to play in the middle period by capitalizing on a 3-on-2 rush. Brayden Morrison carried into the Cedar Rapids zone and moved the puck to Will Staring, who made a touch pass to a streaking Ryan St. Louis on the right wing.
Kraft hooked St. Louis from behind, prompting a delayed penalty call from referee Kyle Bauman. But St. Louis collided with Bruveris, the puck crossed the goal line, and the goal counted because Kraft initiated the contact. St. Louis’ third goal of the weekend raised his season total to 12.
Moore tied the game following a fortunate bounce at the 6:27 mark of the third period. A wide shot by Liam Lesakowski hit a stanchion behind the net and found Moore, who snapped a shot over Brannman’s glove for his third goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids finished with a 33-29 edge in shots on goal. The RoughRiders went 1-for-3 on the power play, and Dubuque didn’t capitalize on either of its man advantages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.