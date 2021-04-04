The Galena football team is making the most of this condensed spring season.
The Pirates improved to 3-0 with a late scoring drive to defeat Orangeville, 14-8, on Saturday in Orangeville, Ill.
Peyton Bauer gave Galena the lead early with a 17-yard rushing score at 5:46 of the first quarter. They held that lead until the third quarter when Orangeville scored and converted the two-point conversion for an 8-7 advantage.
Trailing by that same score late in the game, a screen pass set the stage for Bauer once again. The senior running back punched it in from the goal line with 21 seconds remaining to secure the comeback victory.
Belleville 14, Cuba City 7 (OT) — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Beau Kopp threw for 101 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but the Cubans fell in overtime.
Stockton 44, Rockford Christian Life 20 — At Stockton, Ill.: Andrew Haas had two rushing scores and a 49-yard touchdown reception as the Blackhawks (1-2) pulled away in the second half on Friday night.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles place 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wahlert finished in fourth in the 12-team J-Hawk Relays with a team score of 94 points. The Golden Eagles claimed gold in five events. Ariana Yaklich won the 100 meters in 12.98 seconds and Ellie Meyer the 1,500 in 5:09.02. Wahlert also finished first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 800 sprint medley.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Loras 45, Luther 21 — At Decorah, Iowa: Cassville, Wis., native Ty Bausch had two rushing touchdowns and West Delaware grad Kabryn Cook a 34-yard scoring reception as the Duhawks (2-0) surged past the Norse with a big fourth quarter.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 6-7, Culver-Stockton 4-6 — At Peosta, Iowa: The Pride (23-8) completed the weekend sweep of the Wildcats and have now won 15 of their last 17 games. Cascade native Bryce Simon went 2-for-4 in the first game and Dubuque Senior grad Tucker Mai homered in Game 2. Hempstead product Connor Crabill picked up his second win in as many days in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Loras 1-11, Simpson 0-4 — At Indianola, Iowa: Matt Jeter threw six shutout innings to earn the opening-game win. Luke Fennelly went 5-for-5 in Game 2 to led the Duhawks’ 14 hit barrage and complete the sweep.
UW-Platteville 8-6, Finlandia 2-3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jason Adams had four hits, while Andrew Zakula and Grant Mullins added three apiece to claim Game 1. Mullins went 2-for-4 in the second game to complete the sweep.
UW-Platteville 12, Finlandia 6 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jason Adams, Wyatt Molitor and Ross Krist had three hits apiece in the Pioneers’ 12-run, 15-hit outburst on Friday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, Central 0 — At Rock Bowl: Loras (2-0-1) used goals by Jose Melo and Felipe Ramirez to take down Central.
Dubuque 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Mathias Ericsson scored the game-winner at the 85:44 mark to lift the Spartans.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Central 0 — At Rock Bowl: Payton McDonnell assisted on goals by Emily Perhats, Savannah Johnson and Libby Perry. Abby Erickson also found the back of the net to seal the victory.
Dubuque 5, Nebraska Wesleyan 2 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Brooke Brodzinski scored the winning goal at the 80:47 mark as the Spartans pulled away.
Missouri Valley 5, Clarke 0 — At Marshall, Mo.: Abigail Kukuck saved five shots, but Clarke was blanked.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Central 0 — At Loras AWC: The Duhawks (9-5, 8-4 CCIW) were led by Dorian Fiorenza’s 14 kills and Joe Horn’s 36 assists as they won in straight sets, 28-26, 25-22, 25-15.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 6-5, MidAmerica Nazarene 3-4 — At Veterans Park: Kila Carbine tossed a complete game in the circle with three strikeouts in the opener, and Morgan Lenderink went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in Game 2 as the Pride (10-21, 4-13 Heart) swept.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 16, Monmouth 7 — At Monmouth, Ill.: The Duhawks were led by Clare Brunn’s eight goals.
Ottawa 19, Clarke 8 — At Clarke: Emily Moran had five goals for Clarke, but Ottawa’s offense was too much.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ottawa 18, Clarke 5 — At Clarke: Tucker LaBelle scored three times, but the Pride were dropped at home.