Things couldn’t have started any better for Dubuque Senior.
Or any worse for Davenport West.
Buoyed by a dominant first quarter, Senior snapped a four-game losing skid in style, blasting past West, 71-53, at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic Saturday at Loras College.
Senior improved to 4-5, while West dropped to 5-7. Jacob Williams led the way for Senior with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Sam Akins set the tone for the night with a steal and three-point play 20 seconds into the contest. It was a sign of things to come, as Senior scored early and often. And its defense would dictate the game.
The Rams forced turnovers on four of West’s first six possessions to claim an early 8-3 lead.
“I felt good right when we got (Akins’ steal),” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “That got us off to a good start. I feel like we were the team in that first half that had the energy. It was good to see.”
Senior proceeded to close the opening period with a 12-3 run as the Falcons struggled from inside and out, limping to 14% shooting in the first, connecting on 2 of 14 shots from the field.
Senior continued to roll in the second quarter, stretching its lead out to as many as 24.
The Rams connected on seven straight shots at one point. West, meanwhile, didn’t crack double-digits until just under 5 minutes remained before halftime.
Akins was the right-place, right-time guy all night, including a loose-ball chase down and floating teardrop jumper that fell with 3 seconds left in the half to give the Rams a 42-19 lead at the break.
In the third, both teams picked up where they’d left off before halftime. The Falcons misfired on their first four shots from the field, while Senior started 4-for-4.
Williams and Akins continued to shine for the Rams. Williams, who had two blocked shots in the first half, blocked two more shots in the frame and finished off a pair of nice feeds from Akins to help propel the Rams to a 56-30 lead heading to the fourth.
The Falcons finally found some rhythm in the fourth and clawed to within 16 at one point. But Williams owned the final quarter, scoring 10 of his team’s 15 points.
“Hopefully, this is the start of something good,” Eimers said. “We’re a very young team. But some of the things we’ve been really working on in practice, I saw out there tonight. I felt good about that.”
Akins scored nine points and had four rebounds for the Rams. Walker Tart was his usual steady self for the Rams as well with 10 points and six rebounds and Hayden Jacobsmeier added nine points.
“We knew coming into the game that we had to put the pedal to the metal to beat this team,” Akins said. “(West) played really hard. All respect to them. But we wanted this. We needed this.”