The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced that it has entered into an official partnership with Hudl, formerly known as BlueFrame Technology.

Hudl will partner with the WIAC and its eight member institutions to launch the “WIAC Network,” an end-to-end digital network available online (www.wiacnetwork.com) and across custom WIAC streaming applications for TV and mobile devices. Hudl will power the WIAC streaming network for the next three years.

