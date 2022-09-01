The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced that it has entered into an official partnership with Hudl, formerly known as BlueFrame Technology.
Hudl will partner with the WIAC and its eight member institutions to launch the “WIAC Network,” an end-to-end digital network available online (www.wiacnetwork.com) and across custom WIAC streaming applications for TV and mobile devices. Hudl will power the WIAC streaming network for the next three years.
“The conference is thrilled to partner with Hudl for the WIAC Network. Anyone interested in watching WIAC action will now have one location to access all of our streamed events,” WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said in a press release.
In addition to advanced distribution technology and streaming apps, the WIAC and its member schools — which includes UW-Platteville — will utilize Hudl’s Production Truck software to produce and stream broadcasts. Production Truck will allow schools and the conference to insert graphics and produce their broadcasts professionally and easily.
The WIAC Network is now available and will provide fans the ability to watch all contests from around the conference via a custom network website, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and Apple TV. Additional streaming TV devices, including Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, will be available soon.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stockton 2, Polo 0 — At Polo, Ill.: Madie Mammoser had eight kills as Stockton swept Polo on Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-12.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel defends turf — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue’s Payton Griebel ran a 12:24 4K to win the Bellevue Twilight Meet on Tuesday. Maquoketa’s Izzy Hardin captured the girls race in 16:01.
PREP GOLF
Galena 163, Dakota 266 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen (37) earned medalist honors at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.
Stockton 202, Polo 264 —At Oregon, Ill.: Jared Dvorak and Bennet Graves (46) were co-medalists for Stockton.
