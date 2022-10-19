The road to next weekend’s Iowa state cross country meet begins today with boys and girls qualifying meets in Class 3A and Class 4A, while the two smaller classes compete on Thursday.
Both Dubuque Hempstead squads, the Dubuque Senior girls and Western Dubuque boys all enter the qualifying meets in a position to advance, according to rankings compiled by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advance to state.
The two smaller classes run at state on Friday, Oct. 28, and the two larger classes follow on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU do not charge admission for state qualifying meets. Host sites may apply parking fees.
Here is a capsule look at today’s state qualifying meets involving area schools:
CLASS 4A DUBUQUE SENIOR QUALIFIER
Site: Dubuque Soccer Complex
Ranked teams in the field: No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead, No. 3 Dubuque Senior, No. 14 Cedar Falls, No. 18 Iowa City West.
Other teams in the field: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clinton, Iowa City Liberty, North Scott, Waterloo West.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 4 Julia Gehl (Hempstead), No. 5 Keelee Leitzen (Hempstead), No. 10 Brooke O’Brien (Hempstead), No. 16 Evie Henneberry (Hempstead), No. 19 Leah Klapatauskas (Senior), No. 20 Ani Wedemeyer (City High), No. 25 Zoe Zylstra (Cedar Falls), No. 28 Georgia Harms (Senior).
Other sites: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Indianola, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon, No. 12 Center Point-Urbana, No. 15 Washington.
Other teams in the field: Davenport Assumption, De Witt Central, Western Dubuque, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame, South Tama.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 2 Lourdes Mason (Mount Vernon/Lisbon), No. 10 Avery Rump (Fort Madison), No. 12 Iris Dahl (Washington), No. 17 Laura Swart (Mount Vernon/Lisbon), No. 18 Emma Wilkerson (Center Point-Urbana), No. 30 Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque).
Other qualifying sites: Glenwood, Humboldt, Pella.
WEST DELAWARE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 5 Solon, No. 10 Clear Creek-Amana, No. 11 Clear Lake, No. 17 Dubuque Wahlert, No. 20 Decorah.
Other teams in the field: Charles City, Hampton-Dumont, Independence, Marion, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 6 Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), No. 7 Kayla Young (Solon), No. 11 Haidyn Barker (Clear Creek-Amana), No. 29 Emma Arnold (Cedar Rapids Xavier).
CLASS 4A DUBUQUE SENIOR QUALIFIER
Site: Dubuque Soccer Complex
Ranked teams in the field: No. 5 Cedar Falls, No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead, No. 18 Iowa City West.
Other teams in the field: Cedar Rapids Washington, Clinton, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City Liberty, North Scott, Waterloo West.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 3 Miles Wilson (Kennedy), No. 10 Tiea Moustafa (IC West), No. 12 John Maloney (Hempstead), No. 15 Jaden Merrick (Cedar Falls), No. 17 Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls), No. 19 Caleb Kass (Hempstead), No. 21 Aidan Decker (IC Liberty), No. 24 Nik Davis (North Scott), No. 27 Seth Cheney (IC West), No. 28 Henry McMahan (Kennedy).
Other sites: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Indianola, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 8 Western Dubuque, No. 9 Mount Vernon/Lisbon, No. 14 South Tama, No. 18 Washington, No. 19 Center Point-Urbana.
Other teams in the field: Davenport Assumption, De Witt Central, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 4 Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque), No. 6 Micah Rees (Washington), No. 7 Tommy Tyynismaa (South Tama), No. 15 Grady Olberding (Mount Vernon/Lisbon), No. 25 Quentin Nauman (Western Dubuque), No. 26 James Brant (South Tama).
WEST DELAWARE QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 5 Marion, No. 10 Solon, No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana, No. 16 Vinton-Shellsburg, No. 17 Decorah.
Other teams in the field: Charles City, Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont, Independence, Dubuque Wahlert, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Ranked runners in the field: No. 1 Jedidiah Osgood (Marion), No. 19 Cooper Cook (Marion), No. 20 Eli Page (Vinton-Shellsburg), No. 21 Brick Kabela (Solon), No. 23 Mike Yeomans (Solon), No. 30 Brock Hilsman (Clear Creek-Amana).
Other qualifying sites: Glenwood, Humboldt, Pella.
