10072022-CrossCountry3.jpg
Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen (right) leads the race followed by her teammate, Julia Gehl, as they race towards the finish line during the MVC Super Meet at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Oct. 6. Hempstead will run in an Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet today at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE Cedar Rapids Gazette

The road to next weekend’s Iowa state cross country meet begins today with boys and girls qualifying meets in Class 3A and Class 4A, while the two smaller classes compete on Thursday.

Both Dubuque Hempstead squads, the Dubuque Senior girls and Western Dubuque boys all enter the qualifying meets in a position to advance, according to rankings compiled by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advance to state.

