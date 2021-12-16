Carson Schute hit game-tying 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but Western Dubuque ultimately lost to Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 71-65, in double overtime on Tuesday in Epworth, Iowa.
Schute finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bobcats (2-3). Jackson Ingalsbe added 16 points and Nick Bryant finished with 11.
Joe Bean scored a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists to lead Xavier (3-1). Josef Lemker added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aidan Yamilkoski had 18 points.
Warren 59, Juda 46 — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt scored 24 points and Tyler VenHuizen added 15 as the Warriors beat Juda on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 36, Lisbon 32 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Megan Kremer broke Marquette’s program record by pulling down 22 rebounds, breaking the record of 21 set by Danielle Bender in 2013, as the Mohawks beat the Lions on Tuesday night.
East Dubuque 50, Pearl City 42 (OT) — At Pearl City, Ill.: Mia Wilwert went for a game-high 20 points, Anna Berryman added 14, and the Warriors outlasted the Wolves in overtime on Tuesday night.
Mineral Point 70, Southwestern 19 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Ella Chambers scored 18 points, Kennedy Wenger added 16, and 11 different Pointers scored in a rout of Southwestern on Tuesday.
BOYS SWIMMING
Platteville co-op 3rd — At Elkhorn, Wis.: Bryce Wunderlin won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.49 and Platteville/Lancaster got runner-up finishes from Titus Wunderlin (200 individual medley), Zeke Schwartz (50 freestyle), Bryce Wunderlin (100 breaststroke) and its 200 free relay, but the co-op lost to Whitewater, 67-57, and Elkhorn, 116-39, at the Elkhorn Double Duals on Tuesday.