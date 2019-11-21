Ben Bryant’s UNI-Dome debut certainly was memorable.
But, there’s still some work left to be done.
Bryant ran for more than 100 yards, scored two touchdowns and played a role in three turnovers on defense as Western Dubuque steamrolled Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 48-14, in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals last week in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
It was Bryant’s first postseason game in the Dome after missing the Bobcats’ run to the state championship game last season with a torn ACL.
“It means a lot for me, being that first game in the Dome,” said Bryant, a senior who missed the final six games last season after rushing for 749 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. “Hopefully it helps me out for next game, too, building some confidence.”
That next game, tonight, will have even higher stakes. Western Dubuque (12-0) faces Solon (12-0) for the state title.
“Ben’s huge for us offensively. He’s so explosive as a running back,” Bobcats quarterback Calvin Harris said. “It meant a lot to him, last year not being able to play and then coming out this year and having the game he did, offensively and defensively. It’s huge for us. He plays a key role on both sides of the ball.”
Bryant scored on a 32-yard run less than a minute into the second quarter of WD’s win over Lewis Central, the first of seven consecutive Bobcat possessions that ended with a touchdown. He also had a 43-yard run.
He caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Harris in the closing moments of the first half as WD built a 28-7 halftime lead.
“I didn’t realize I was having a game until after it. I was taking it one play at a time and just kind of focused on the now,” said Bryant, who made sure to thank his linemen — Joe Loffa, Will Conlan, Tim Althaus, Garrett Pitz and Owen Hatcher. “Without them I can’t do what I do back there.”
He wasn’t done there, though.
Bryant, who also starts at safety on defense, forced a fumble to open the second half and Carter Kluesner returned it 58 yards to the Lewis Central 12, setting up Jake Hosch’s 1-yard touchdown run. He also intercepted a pair of passes. The Bobcats converted both into touchdowns.
“Our safety play has been really good this year and he’s really reliable,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “He’s been great in that regard. He knows his fits and everything else, but it was nice to see us get those turnovers last week and he was right where he needed to be.”
Bryant needs just 89 rushing yards in Thursday’s game to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. He has run for 911 yards on 123 carries, an average of 7.4 per rush. He has scored 13 rushing touchdowns and has also caught 24 passes for 293 yards and three TDs. He is the team’s third-leading tackler with 44.5 total stops. He also has the two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“He’s pretty consistent,” Penner said. “He’s a super level-headed kid and I think that’s that baseball mentality in him. He’s just coming up to the plate with the same mentality every time. He’s a pretty level young man, but he’s explosive and I hope he’s got a couple big runs in him left.”