A nightmarish start had the Dubuque Fighting Saints chasing the Youngstown Phantoms all night long.

Jake Rozzi scored a pair of power play goals to lead Youngstown to a 6-3 victory at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. The Saints (20-16-3-1) rallied late but missed a chance to pull within one standings point of Youngstown (22-13-4-1) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.