It may have been snowy and cold outside, but inside Western Dubuque High School, Garrett Baumhover was heating up.
The Bobcats’ senior guard was feeling it on Thursday night, lighting up the scoreboard with 28 points behind eight 3-pointers as the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bobcats topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 71-59, in Epworth, Iowa.
Dylan Johnson added 15 points and Nick Bryant added 12 points for the Bobcats. Tommy DeSollar added nine points.
Western Dubuque improved to 9-1 on the season, and dropped the Cougars to 4-6 overall.
Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Curtis Stone scored 19 points, Kayden Rankin added 16 points and Carter Lancaster added 15 as the Redbirds rallied past the Pointers in a ranked showdown.
The Division 4 No. 5-ranked Redbirds (11-2) rallied from a 33-32 halftime deficit to the Division 4 No. 10 Pointers (10-2), who also took a four-point lead in a second half that saw seven lead changes in the first 6 1/2 minutes of action.
Liam Stumpf had 19 points to lead Mineral Point. Ian Keyes added 14 points and Dominik McVay had nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue rising — Bellevue has risen to No. 10 in the latest Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings released on Thursday. The Comets (12-1) moved up from the No. 13 position.
Cascade (10-4) rejoined the rankings in Class 2A at No. 15, while Maquoketa Valley (12-0) remained in the top spot.
Dubuque Wahlert (5-4) dropped to No. 13 in the Class 4A poll, down from No. 10 last week. Dubuque Senior dropped out of the poll in Class 5A.
PREP WRESTLING
Cougars go 1-2 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Aidan Noonan (132) secured a pin and two forfeits, and Ted Weber (160) earned two pins and a forfeit as Cascade went 1-2 at the Anamosa Duals by beating North Cedar, 72-9, but losing to Anamosa (46-33) and Mid-Prairie (43-42).
Waller leads Comets — At Tipton, Iowa: Jacob Waller earned a pin and two forfeits to lead Bellevue at the Tipton Duals. The Comets lost three matches to Wilton (72-6), Monticello (52-24) and Tipton (54-8).
Hawks sweep — At Center Point, Iowa: Wyatt Voelker secured a pair of pins at 195, as West Delaware rolled past Center Point-Urbana, 67-10, and held off Don Bosco, 36-33.
Independence 48, Dyersville Beckman 25 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Mason Recker (152), Ryan Funke (170) and Owen Huehnergarth (195) won matches by fall for the Trailblazers in a loss to Independence.
Mount Vernon 65, Maquoketa 9 — At Vinton, Iowa: Levi Livermore scored a fall at 126, and Lane Stender earned a decision at 220 to lead the Cardinals in defeat.
GIRLS PREP WRESTLING
Western Dubuque 18, Dubuque Wahlert 18 — At Wahlert: Keisha Walker and Josie Jecklin picked up wins by fall as the Bobcats were declared winners over the Golden Eagles with a fewer number of forfeits.