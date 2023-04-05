Dubuque Hempstead made a lot of noise last season, winning 4x800 gold at the two premier events in the state. With all four runners back and hungry to defend their title, the Mustangs’ distance team will not fly under the radar this season.

Western Dubuque hopes to make it three straight state golds in the sprint medley, and Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert return several athletes with strong state pedigrees.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.