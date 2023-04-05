Dubuque Hempstead made a lot of noise last season, winning 4x800 gold at the two premier events in the state. With all four runners back and hungry to defend their title, the Mustangs’ distance team will not fly under the radar this season.
Western Dubuque hopes to make it three straight state golds in the sprint medley, and Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert return several athletes with strong state pedigrees.
Here is a capsule preview of the city girls track and field teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
Recommended for you
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Head coach — Scott Stepleton (10th season)
Returning veterans — Julia Gehl (jr., distance); Keelee Leitzen (jr., distance); Kamdyn Kay (jr., distance); Brooke O’Brien (sr., distance); Evie Henneberry (soph., distance); Maddie Digman (sr., distance); Ayla Osterkamp (soph., sprints); Natalie Schlichte (senior distance/sprints); Ally Darter (soph., wheelchair); Gabbi Fredrick (jr., throws)
Promising newcomers — Akeelah Anderson (soph., sprints); Mallory Tomkins (fr., sprints); Aubrey Schlichte (soph., sprints); Jillian Renne (fr., sprints)
Outlook — The Mustangs’ distance runners have a chance to compile a special season, highlighted by the return of all four runners (Kay, Gehl, Leitzen, O’Brien) from last year’s gold-medal winning 4x800 squad at the Iowa State Meet and Drake Relays. Gehl was fourth individually in the 3,000 and 1,500 and placed fifth in the 800 at state. Hempstead also brings back O’Brien and Leitzen from the fifth-place winning distance medley team at state last year, and Darter, who won four wheelchair gold medals. An upcoming and coming group of sprinters looks to round out the Mustangs’ lineup.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Head coach — Tracy Demerath (6th season)
Returning veterans — Carly Hefel (sr., sprints); Julia Kilgore (sr., distance); Georgia Harms (sr., distance); Leah Klapatauskas (jr., distance); Kaitlyn Miller (jr., distance); Claire Hoyer (soph., distance); Emily Gorton (soph., distance); Ava Singletary (soph., sprints); Olivia Brimeyer (jr., sprints); Natalie Printy (jr., throws); Ava Ahart (soph., sprints); Molly Gilligan (jr., mid-distance)
Promising newcomers — Cambel Drapeau (fr., jumps/sprints); Sophie Jasper (fr., sprints/hurdles); Neveah Kessler (fr., distance); Emma Chesterman (fr., distance); Jenna Lawler (fr., sprints); Catherine Ruden (soph., sprints)
Outlook — Distance will be a strength for the Rams as well, returning five runners with state experience from last year. Klapatauskas was the top individual finisher from the state meet with a seventh-place effort in the 3,000 and 10th in the 1,500. Senior has a number or returners from the five other state events it qualified for last year and a hard-working group of young sprinters looking to fill spots and make an impact.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Head coach — Tim Berning (15th season)
Returning veterans — Meghan McDonald (sr., sprinter); Emma Donovan (sr., sprinter); Rylee Steffen (jr., sprinter); Lauren McClimon (soph., sprinter); Olivia Donovan (soph., sprinter); Bella Eisbach (soph., sprinter); Lily Graham (soph., distance); Olivia Hilby (soph., throws)
Promising newcomers — Lucy murphy (fr., distance); Olivia Bellini (fr., mid-distance); Samantha Callahan (sr., distance); Naomi Duehr (soph., sprinter); Anna Roling (soph., sprinter); Karley Belken (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — Steffen heads a talented group of Golden Eagles sprinters after placing third in the 200 and fifth in the 400 at last year’s state meet. McDonald was sixth in the 100, and both runners return from the silver-medal winning 4x200 squad. McClimon, Emma Donovan and McDonald come back to try to one-up their second-place effort in the 4x100 at state, as well as several members from the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley teams, all which found themselves on the podium at state last season. Contrary to Hempstead and Senior, Wahlert has far more experienced sprinters, and will rely on a younger group of distance runners to step up and add some depth.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Head coach — Josie Limmex (12th season)]
Returning veterans — Brynn Walters (jr., sprinter); Alyssa Klein (jr., distance); Gabby Kaiser (sr., distance); Bella Meyers (jr., distance); Lucy Ehlers (soph., sprinter); Ava Ramler (jr., sprinter); Erica Ernzen (sr., sprinter); Isabella Graber (sr., distance); Natalie Leisen (sr., hurdles/jumps); Ava Goins (jr., sprinter); Ashley Willenborg (jr., sprinter); Katie Mckenna (soph., sprinter); Natalie Soppe (soph., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Lanie Bedtka (fr., Kara Edmonds (fr.); Ellie Feldmann (fr.,); Racquel Fern (fr.,); Alley Graber (fr.,); Cheyenne Hoffman (fr.,); Kaylee Hollenback (fr.,); Kendall Jacobi (fr.); Macy Kalb (fr.); Carly Knapp (fr.,); Kailey Ludovissy (fr.); Etta Lukes (fr.); Avery Mertz (fr.); Madison O’Hea (fr.); Madison Randall (fr.); Leah Steger (fr.); Claire Stuntz (fr.); Taylor Witzel (fr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats graduated Audrey Biermann, one of the most decorated athletes in Iowa State Meet history, but still return plenty of medal winners from last season. Ramler and Walters were part of the two-time defending gold-medal winning sprint medal team and will need two new members to make it three in a row at this year’s state meet. The pair, along with Ehlers, will also look to improve on a sixth-place effort in the 4x200 last year. Walters also found herself on the medal stand in the 100, placing seventh at state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.