Cuba City • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 18.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state team; SWAL first team; led conference in both scoring and assists.
Breakdown: Olson was the definition of an electric point guard, scoring and making slick passes with expert precision. The playmaker powered the Cubans to a 24-3 record and used his speed and explosiveness to create havoc — the good kind, of course — for the Cubans in another strong season.
Dyersville Beckman • Junior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state second team; Class 2A Substate 5 Player of the Year; WaMaC Conference East Division Player of the Year.
Breakdown: Gallagher burst onto the scene last season in leading the Trailblazers to the state tournament, but this season he became the man. The talented combo guard/forward can attack the rim, but adds a smooth touch from beyond the arc, and racked up his numbers with defenses often focusing on him.
Scales Mound • Senior • Forward
Vitals: Season averages of 17.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals; Illinois Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state first team; Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division Player of the Year.
Breakdown: Vandigo was statistically the best player in a group of five senior starters who made history this season for the Hornets. Vandigo’s ability to play inside-out frustrated defenses and led Scales Mound to become the first team from its conference, or Jo Daviess County, to reach the state tournament.
East Dubuque • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 13.5 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 steals, 2.5 rebounds; Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state second team; Illinois AP all-state honorable mention; All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West unanimous first team.
Breakdown: Feyen was the spark that made the Warriors go this season. While he could do it all, Feyen’s true value shined with his ball-handling skills at the end of games as the Warriors earned another 24 wins. He committed less than 30 turnovers.
Mineral Point • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 17 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state team; SWAL Conference Player of the Year; led Pointers to another share of league title and trip to sectionals.
Breakdown: It has been a terrific career for Filardo. The prolific shooter displayed his scoring prowess as the Pointers rolled to another regional championship, but the team suffered a disappointing loss in sectionals. Still, Filardo was a machine.
Southwestern • Senior • Forward
Vitals: Season averages of 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state team; All-SWAL Conference first team.
Breakdown: What many will remember about the Wildcats’ season is the controversial loss in overtime to Bangor in the sectional final. The program was a win from the state tournament, but not to be lost in the shuffle is the terrific campaign Reiff had in the post. He kept the Wildcats in many games with his gritty efforts.
Dubuque Wahlert • Junior • Center
Vitals: Season averages of 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state third team; All-Class 3A Substate 3 team; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.
Breakdown: Wahlert fell one win shy of returning to the state tournament, and in a loaded lineup Faley stood out. The 6-foot-6 big man could impose his will down in the post, but also showed his range with 12 treys. He helped Wahlert win the city title.