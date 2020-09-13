Kayci Martensen is regarded as one of the best female distance runners in the state of Wisconsin.
Her younger sister might give her a run for her money.
Kayci Martensen placed first in 19:28.4 and freshman sister Hanna was second in 21:21.8 to lead the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op girls cross country team in the Darlington Invitational on Saturday in Darlington, Wis.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the meet with 79 points, led by Julia Thompson in 22:17.2 for ninth place.
In the boys meet, Darlington’s George West was the top runner in 18:03.3, just two tenths of a second faster than Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly. Boscobel won the boys meet with 59 points.
Ostwinkle in 7th for Cougars — At Van Horne, Iowa: Emma Ostwinkle placed seventh overall to lead the Cascade girls cross country team to an eighth-place finish at the nine-team Benton Invite. Cole Miller was the Cougars’ top boys runner in 19th while his team placed sixth of 11.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Mustangs drop 1st match of season — At Marion, Iowa: Iowa Class 5A No. 9 Dubuque Hempstead dropped its first match of the season in a 2-0 loss to Davenport Assumption at the Linn-Mar Invitational. The Mustangs (10-1-1) finished 2-1 overall, with a sweep of Fairfield and a 2-1 win over Marion. Corinne Meier finished with 19 total kills to lead Hempstead while Ashley Glennon had 15.
Bobcats 2-3 at North Scott — At Eldridge, Iowa: Western Dubuque swept Davenport West and beat Union in three sets, but lost 2-1 to Clinton and was swept by both Cedar Rapids Xavier and the host Lancers.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Dubuque Wahlert 129, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53 — At Loras: Hayley Welbes (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle) and Zoe Heiar (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly) were both two-time individual winners as the Golden Eagles beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Duhawks sweep duel — At Pella, Iowa: Luke Guttormson placed first in 19:25.2 for the Loras men and Kassie Rosenbum won for the Duhawk women in 17:56.7 as both teams beat Central in a dual meet. The men won, 16-47; the women won, 24-35.
WOMEN’s TENNIS
Loras 8, Coe 1 — At Loras: Audrey Hinz won her No. 1 singles match then teamed up with Maddie Smith for a No. 1 doubles victory.