Darby Hawtrey delivered 16 kills and Julie May added 12 more as the University of Dubuque women’s volleyball team earned a sweep over Luther College, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22, on Wednesday at the Stoltz Sports Center.
Kate Messino added 24 assists and Hawtrey chipped in 11 digs as the Spartans improved to 4-4, 4-3 American Rivers Conference. Kaylynn Murray had 12 assists and Emma Powell had 10 digs.
The Norse remained winless at 0-6, 0-6 A-R-C.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Graceland 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins had 11 kills, but the Pride (5-16) dropped the match to Graceland, 25-15, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23.
Carthage 3, Loras 0 — At Loras AWC: Joe Horn delivered 28 assists, but the Duhawks (4-5) couldn’t avoid a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 sweep at the hands of unbeaten Carthage (11-0).