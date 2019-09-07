SOUTHERN UTAH (0-1) at No. 11 NORTHERN IOWA (0-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
Last year — Southern Utah won, 24-21, in 2017
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 4-1
Outlook — Northern Iowa makes its 2019 UNI-Dome debut with the sixth matchup against Southern Utah. ... The Panthers are coming off a strong showing against Iowa State, holding the Cyclones to just one touchdown in regulation during a 29-26 triple overtime loss. ... Redshirt freshman QB Will McElvain was 25 of 42 for 228 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. ... UNI coach Mark Farley needs just one win to reach 150 career victories. He is the winningest coach in program and Missouri Valley Football Conference history, and would be the 10th FCS coach to reach the mark.
TRUMAN STATE (0-0) at DRAKE (0-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Last meeting — Drake won, 13-7, in OT in 2014
Series record — Drake leads, 3-2
Outlook — Drake is coming off a 47-7 loss to North Dakota and will host NCAA Division II Truman State in its home opener. Former Dubuque Senior standout Collin Seymour starts at cornerback for the Bulldogs and made five tackles, four solo, and broke up a pass in last week’s loss.
LORAS (0-0) AT UW-EAU CLAIRE (0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Eau Claire, Wis.
Radio — None
Last year — The Blugolds beat the Duhawks, 45-13, at the Rock Bowl
Outlook — After losing to the Blugolds to start the season, the Duhawks managed to win four of their next five games. But the back end of 2018 wasn’t kind to Loras, which dropped four straight games — three of them by less than a touchdown — to close out the season with a losing record. The Duhawks are bringing back several key pieces on the offense, including quarterback Noah Sigwarth (a Wahlert grad), speedster Elijah Thomas and top wideout Sam Maloney. In these recent years, Loras has had no problem scoring points. Giving them up has been the issue and if they can rein in Eau Claire it could be the strong note Loras needs to start a potential winning season.
DUBUQUE (0-0) AT No. 3 UW-WHITEWATER (0-0)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. at Whitewater, Wis.
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last year — The Warhawks beat the Spartans, 38-6, at Chalmers Field
Outlook — The Spartans scheduled a doozy, traveling to a perennial NCAA Division III powerhouse to open the season. The third-ranked Warhawks outscored opponents by more than 30 points per game in 2018 and treated UD no differently at the start of last year. However, that also served as the first career start for Spartans quarterback Sean Duffy, who now has a full season under his belt. There’s hope at UD that this will lead to more consistency on the offensive end. Another storyline to watch for UD in 2019 is running back Dwayne Allen Jr. — entering today, he sits just 395 yards shy of passing Justin Spaulding’s all-time school record for rushing.
CLARKE (0-1) AT MISSOURI VALLEY (1-0)
Kickoff — 11 a.m. at Marshall, Mo.
Radio — None
Last week — The Pride lost to Central Methodist, 49-19, at Dalzell Field; the Vikings defeated Peru State, 27-14, in Peru, Neb.
Outlook — Despite the lopsided score, there were a few positive takeaways from the first-ever game in Clarke history. When the offense is clicking, the Pride showed they could hang with their Week 1 opponent, Central Methodist, even scoring four plays into last week’s game. Penalties crushed Clarke in the first half, though, drawing 10 for 195 yards before halftime. Once the Pride eliminated those mistakes, they kept pace with the Eagles, scoring 13 points to their 14. Clarke will be sure to key on Missouri Valley running back Briquez Alvies, who scored three touchdowns for the Vikings last week.
EAST TEXAS BAPTIST (0-0) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (0-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last year — The Pioneers made a stirring 42-point comeback to stun the Tigers, 59-44, in the season opener in Marshall, Texas, which was Platteville’s first game in Texas since 1970.
Outlook — The Pioneers look to start strong today after a 4-6 hiccup last season, their first losing season in nine years. UW-Platteville has won all 20 of its season openers under coach Mike Emendorfer, as the last time the Pioneers dropped their first game came during the 1998 season against Lakeland. Platteville is 21-3 in non-conference play over the last eight years, including wins in 13 of their last 14 contests. The Pioneers are 132-100-2 all-time at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium since it opened in 1972, and East Texas Baptist will become the first team from Texas to ever play in the stadium today. This is the first of six home game for the Pioneers this season, and the team will have a bye next week before hosting Thomas More on Sept. 21.