Ryan Doyle capped a stellar freshman season at the University of Dubuque with another honor.
The 6-foot-3 freshman defender from Brighton, Mich., received honorable mention All-Region 5 from the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association this week. He was the only selection from the Midwest Lacrosse Conference on the squad and became the fourth honorable mention honoree in MLC history, and first since 2017.
Doyle won the MLC’s defenseman and rookie of the year awards after leading the country with 5.0 caused turnovers per game (100 in 20 games). He also scored three goals and five points from the back end.
He led the Spartans (12-8, 6-0 MLC) to their first conference title in May and their first automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. The Spartans dropped an 11-6 decision at Albion (Mich.) in the opening round of the tournament.
Dubuque became the first team in the state of Iowa to have played in any NCAA lacrosse championship in all divisions.
Birt makes CoSIDA second team — Millikin University’s Bradan Birt, a senior who prepped at Western Dubuque, earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large Second Team. This is the second straight season Birt has been selected an academic all-America in NCAA Division III.
Birt completed an historic wrestling career at Millikin that saw him win an NCAA Division III National Championship at 165 pounds in 2022. In addition to his honors from CoSIDA, Birt was a four-time National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American, the 2021-22 CCIW Elite 25 Award Winner and a four-time CCIW Academic All-Conference honoree.
The CoSIDA honor units include athletes from 16 different sports and is considered one of the most diverse and competitive academic all-America teams to make. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must carry a GPA of 3.30 or higher, have competed in two seasons and be sophomore standing or higher.
Loras wrestlers feted for academics — Loras College wrestlers Shane Liegel and Zeke Smith earned spots on the College Sports Information Director of American Academic All-America At-Large Third Team on Tuesday.
Liegel is a business administration and accounting major from Spring Green, Wis., who carries a 3.92 GPA. Smith is an engineering and Spanish double major from Prairie du Sac, Wis., who carries a 3.98 GPA.
They became the program’s first wrestling academic all-America honorees in 2021 and are now the first two-time selections in program history.
Duhawk spikers honored — Six members of the Loras men’s volleyball team earned academic all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. They included David Beach, Michael Dziewior, Keegan Godwin, Zach Heinstein, Matt Jordan and Kevin Kessel. The Dave Wrath Academic All-Conference list includes athletes who achieved an overall grade-point average of 3.30 or above and have served at least one year in residency at their respective school.
DMACC athletes make academic all-region — A pair of former area preps earned first-team academic all-region honors this spring while representing Des Moines Area Community College. Former Maquoketa baseball player Kannon Coakley and former Western Dubuque softball player Sydney Kennedy earned the recognition as freshmen at DMACC.
The second team included former Wahlert baseball player Bennett Cutsforth.
