Given the choice, Dubuque Wahlert will take the hard road.
Because, of course, you have to work for what you want. And if what you want is to be the last team standing at the end of the season, you need to play the best.
It hasn’t always been pretty, but playing the best is exactly what the Golden Eagles have done this year.
“Every week we’re getting better and better, especially this game,” Wahlert receiver/defensive back Carson Cummer said after the Golden Eagles’ 28-9 loss to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday night at the Rock Bowl. “We had a few mistakes, but cleaned them up. We never gave up. Each time we’re getting better and better.”
The Eagles have scored just 30 points in three games and had lost each of their first two games by 34 points.
But, coach Jamie Marshall believes, the lessons learned during games against elite competition will forge the Eagles into a much better team down the stretch run. Especially as Wahlert gets ready to enter Class 2A competition against smaller schools.
“I was very happy tonight with the improvement from Week 2 to Week 3,” Marshall said. “We’ve showed now we can handle some adversity and bounce back from it and keep playing. I felt tonight like we were closer to finishing. Obviously we didn’t finish, but we’re a lot closer and I think we played our best football game to date today — and that’s the goal of playing a schedule like this.”
Wahlert opened with 3A No. 3 West Delaware and No. 6 Davenport Assumption before taking on Xavier, the 2018 3A state champion. All three are perennial title contenders and their average enrollment is 404.
Wahlert has an enrollment of 319 and is the third-largest school in Class 2A. The enrollment of the Eagles’ five district opponents ranges from 288 to 217.
But just being the bigger school doesn’t mean anything other than a potential numbers advantage. That’s why this three-game gauntlet could prove to be critical.
“I’m happy Coach did this. These three games helped us a lot to get better and I think we’ve improved into a really good football team,” Cummer said.
There were plenty of bright spots Friday night.
Ryan Brosius flashed as a big-time playmaker, turning six catches into 111 yards. After a play on which he appeared to come up limping, he sprinted down the sideline for a 45-yard gain to set up JP Weber’s 27-yard field goal.
Owen Wallace caught an over-the-shoulder end zone fade for a touchdown.
Cummer had multiple receptions of more than 15 yards and broke up a Xavier pass near the goal line before picking one off in the third quarter.
Diego Mejia Moreno intercepted another pass late in the third quarter to quell another Xavier scoring threat, and Kaiden Knockel chased down Xavier quarterback Alexander Neal for a third-down sack deep in Saints territory.
Rudiger completed 20 of 36 passes for 258 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Cummer had seven catches for 76 yards.
“We played our hearts out,” Cummer said. “Nobody gave up.”