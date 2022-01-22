There’s always that fear of a letdown performance after an upset victory.
Coming off Tuesday’s thrilling win over then No. 13-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Senior looked sluggish early on against Western Dubuque, but a big first-quarter scoring surge quickly swung momentum in the Rams’ favor en route to a 58-39 victory Friday at Nora Gymnasium.
Senior bested WD for the second time this season and has now won seven in a row over the Bobcats.
“It wasn’t necessarily the big win we had (against Cedar Rapids Washington), it was the last intracity game we had against Hempstead,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “For us it was just about making sure we had that energy and connectiveness, and that we didn’t have that same kind of flat performance that we showed against Hempstead coming out of the (holiday) break.”
Initially, the Rams were flat. WD jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead and Senior piled up four turnovers in the first 2 minutes of play.
But the home team turned it around quickly.
Behind a suffocating press, Senior (7-4) was able to create some turnovers defensively into easy baskets as they went on a 17-0 scoring run to forge ahead for good.
Five different Ram players netted buckets during that span, charging to a 22-7 advantage after 8 minutes of play.
“I think it gave us a lot of confidence,” said Ram junior forward Mya Beau, who came off the bench to lead Senior with nine first-half points. “It also gave me a lot of confidence and I know it sparked our team to get more active, so it was big for both the team and myself.”
Beau was joined by several of her teammates as eight different Rams recorded baskets in the first half to take a 36-16 halftime lead behind a balanced scoring attack.
“It was good to see us playing as a team and everybody contributing,” Beau said. “I think that’s also helping us and what ultimately will lead us to winning more games.”
After the Rams grabbed a 21-point advantage early in the third, Western Dubuque (2-12) looked to climb back behind an and-1 bucket from Maddy Maahs and a 3-pointer from Karrington Asp to cut the deficit to 15, but the Bobcats couldn’t climb any closer.
“It’s nice to know that we have a whole bunch of different options that are able to score the ball,” Duetsch said. “The nice things about this group is — even the girls who aren’t scoring the ball, everybody is doing something to help. Everybody finds a way to impact the game whether or not they’re scoring the ball, and that’s where this team can be really dangerous.”
Beau led the Rams with 13 points, Josie Potts had 10, and Sam McDonald and Elly Haber added nine apiece. Western Dubuque was paced by Maahs and Kaitlyn Thole’s 11 points, while Asp contributed 10.