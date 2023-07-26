Dubuque Wahlert fans cheer before an Iowa Class 2A semifinal football game on Nov. 12 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The University of Northern Iowa and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that the state playoffs will remain at the Dome through at least 2027.
The Iowa high school football state semifinals and championship games will remain at the UNI-Dome through 2027.
The University of Northern Iowa and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced a continued partnership that will keep state-level playoff games in Cedar Falls.
“The IHSAA is excited to continue its partnership with the University of Northern Iowa to host our football semifinal and championship games at the UNI-Dome,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said in a statement. “This agreement extension ensures that high school football players and teams can continue to pursue the ‘Road to the Dome’ and fans may continue to enjoy attending those games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome.”
Since the UNI-Dome opened in 1976, an average of more than 25,000 fans have visited the facility over the two-week period in November. An estimated 54,000 people attended the 14 semifinal and seven championship games in the 2022 playoffs.
The announcement from UNI says the state football playoffs help contribute to the university’s estimated $17 million impact on the local economy.
“For decades, countless young men in Iowa have pursued the goal of reaching the UNI-Dome and hoisting a state football championship trophy,” UNI Director of Athletics David Harris said. “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the IHSAA in bringing the final two weeks of the Iowa high school football season to the UNI-Dome, our campus and our community. The unmatched atmosphere of the UNI-Dome has helped create countless memories for young student-athletes around our state, and we are excited to help continue that tradition in making more memorable moments come to life.”
The IHSAA recently invested in the university’s three-phased long-term improvement of the facility, which includes a $50 million renovation of the stadium in conjunction with the facility’s 50th anniversary in 2026.
Dubuque Wahlert was the most recent area program to compete in the UNI-Dome, reaching the Class 2A state semifinals last fall. Western Dubuque was the most recent area champion, claiming 3A titles in 2019 and 2001 and finishing runner-up in 2018.
Dubuque Hempstead and West Delaware are the only other area programs to have won state championships. Hempstead won the 4A title in 1979 after finishing runner-up in 1978. West Delaware was the 1991 champion in 3A and finished runner-up in 1993, 1995 and 2005.