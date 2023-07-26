11122022-wahlertstatefootball16-mp.JPG

Dubuque Wahlert fans cheer before an Iowa Class 2A semifinal football game on Nov. 12 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The University of Northern Iowa and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that the state playoffs will remain at the Dome through at least 2027.

 Matthew Putney / MP Media

The Iowa high school football state semifinals and championship games will remain at the UNI-Dome through 2027.

The University of Northern Iowa and Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced a continued partnership that will keep state-level playoff games in Cedar Falls.

