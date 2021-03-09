Luka Garza was joking around with fellow senior Jordan Bohannon following Sunday’s home win over Wisconsin when Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery walked over and told his star center what was about to happen.
Moments later, as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced that his No. 55 jersey would be retired, Garza’s emotions began to flow as he was taken completely by surprise.
“I was just really happy we won the game and then for Coach to tell me that was, it was a surreal feeling,” he said. “That moment will be something I remember forever. Time slowed down as I heard those words.
“It’s an honor and I’m just so thankful for Coach McCaffery for giving me a chance to become the best player I can be. I’m so thankful for him and the coaching staff and my teammates because like I said out (on the floor), I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. I don’t think I’d be in this position if I went to any other school. I made the perfect choice and I can’t wait to continue going, because we’re not done yet and I’m not done yet.”
The reigning Big Ten Conference player of the year and the front-runner to repeat and bring home national player of the year honors, Garza last month became the program’s all-time leading scorer and his play alone has thrust Iowa into the national conversation this season.
“Luka Garza epitomizes everything that you want in your program,” McCaffery said. “I can think of no one else that is more deserving of having his number retired than Luka Garza. His recognition is a reflection of his daily approach every day. You don’t accomplish what he has without preparing every day to be great and preparing every day to help your team win.”
There will be an argument over which former Hawkeye deserves the title of Iowa’s Greatest of All Time, but Garza’s name most certainly belongs in the group.
Garza is just the eighth men’s basketball player to have his number retired, joining Carl Cain, Ronnie Lester, Bill Logan, Sharm Scheuerman, Bill Seaberg, Bill Schoof, Greg Stokes, Chris Street and B.J. Armstrong.
In addition to topping the program’s career scoring chart, Garza also has the school record for most points in Big Ten games (1,399), field goals made (829), field goal attempts (1,522) and 40-point games (2). His 12 30-point games rank second and he is fourth with 33 double-doubles. His 895 rebounds and 148 blocks are both fifth in program history.
He is the only men’s player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers. He is also the only Hawkeye to score at least 400 points in four seasons and the only Iowa player with two 600-point seasons.
“Luka has been an incredible student-athlete on and off the court since he arrived in Iowa City,” Barta said. “He is incredibly humble and hardworking. Luka Garza is certainly in the conversation as the best player in program history.”