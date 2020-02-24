MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Jacob Schockemoehl has hit some big shots in a Wahlert uniform.
He called his last shot against West Delaware on Monday his “biggest yet,” and it couldn’t have come at a bigger time for the Golden Eagles.
Schockemoehl’s step-back 3 — with a hand in his face, a solid 5 feet behind the arc — swished through the net with 4 seconds to go, lifting Wahlert to a 68-65 overtime victory over West Delaware in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 4 quarterfinals at Mount Vernon High.
“I wasn’t open right away, tried to make space and hit the shot,” said Schockemoehl, who finished with 13 points.
Normally a dead-eye from that range, it was an off shooting night for Schockemoehl leading up to that moment. He was 0-for-5 on 3s entering overtime, and shot 3 of 16 from the field leading up to the closing minute of the game.
“It’s probably one of the best shots I’ve hit in my life,” Schockemoehl said. “It felt amazing.”
Cael Schmitt’s layup gave the advantage to Wahlert, 65-63, with 2 minutes left in OT, but Logan Woellert hit a pair of bonus free throws on the other end, bringing the two teams back to a 65-65 draw with 31 seconds remaining.
Eagles coach Tom English burned a timeout with 20.7 seconds remaining to draw up the game-winning play. On the last possession, Schockemoehl rolled off a screen by Schmitt, caught the ball at the top of the key, dribbled once, stepped back and launched one over the outstretched arm of Woellert.
With no timeouts, Kyle Kelley took the inbound pass for the Hawks and launched a desperation shot at the buzzer that sailed left, sealing Wahlert’s win.
“That’s playoff basketball,” said English. “This level, the NCAA — first round of the tournament is a tough game. No matter what the seeding situation is. And it played out that way. … We were resilient.
“I give (Schockemoehl) a lot of credit because he had a rough start to this game. … I had all the confidence in the world in him on that play. He’s hit some big shots in his career and I expected him to make another one.”
The Eagles (7-14) marched out to a 14-3 lead to start the game, but couldn’t close the door on West Delaware (6-16), which cut the deficit to 30-25 by halftime and took its first lead, 35-32, on a Woellert 3 midway through the third quarter.
From there, neither team could stake more than a five-point lead, playing to a tie nine times and trading the lead 11 more times in regulation. A 3 by Kyle Kelley gave the Hawks their largest lead, 40-35, but Wahlert responded with a pair of treys, including Schmitt’s buzzer-beater to close the third and take a 41-40 lead entering the fourth.
Each minute that passed in the fourth wound tighter and tighter. Woellert converted a four-point play to give West Delaware a 46-45 advantage, only for TJ Fowler to respond with a trey of his own for the Eagles. In the final 90 seconds, baskets by Schmitt and Isaac Ripley put Wahlert in front, only for the Hawks to respond both times.
With six seconds left in regulation, Kelley converted through the lane to tie the game at 61-all and Schmitt’s would-be game-winner clanked off the iron on the other end, forcing overtime.
Woellert led all scorers with 26 points and Kelley finished with 23. Schmitt scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the second half while Fowler finished with 16 points with a game-high four 3-pointers.
The Eagles return to Mount Vernon on Thursday, where they draw No. 2 Mount Vernon. The Mustangs knocked off Anamosa, 79-36, in Monday’s other substate quarterfinal.
A win on Thursday for Wahlert would not only be considered a 3A-altering upset, it would also send the Eagles to the substate final, a place they haven’t been since 2016.
“We’ve got to come out ready to play from the get-go, be the aggressor and play as a team,” Schmitt said.