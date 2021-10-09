The Dubuque Fighting Saints spoiled Green Bay’s opening night party last Saturday, and the Gamblers returned the favor exactly one week later.
Jackson Hallum and Cameron Lund scored in a shootout to lift Green Bay to a 5-4 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints erased a 3-0 in the first period with four unanswered goals, but Hallum forced the overtime session on an extra attacker with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Green Bay scored its first three goals during a span of 2:43 late in the first period. Hallum capitalized on a breakaway, Brody Lamb scored on a loose puck in front, and John Mittlestadt found himself in the right place at the right time to bury a fortunate bounce into an empty net.
The damage could have been worse. But Paxton Geisel denied Hallum on a penalty shot with 16 seconds remaining in the period.
Connor Kurth got the Saints on the board by scoring a breakaway goal of his own with 70 seconds remaining in the middle period. Ryan Beck flicked the puck out of his own zone, Stephen Halliday flattened it with a touch pass ahead to Kurth, who outhustled Owen Murray and scored after making a backhand/forehand move on goalie Rastislav Elias for his first goal of the season.
Hallum took a hooking penalty well behind the play just 48 seconds into the third period, and Dubuque capitalized just 36 seconds later. Kenny Connors, Lucas Olvestad and Axel Kumlin moved the puck around the perimeter before William Hallen found Tristan Lemyre between the faceoff circles for a one-timer slap shot over Elias’ right shoulder for his third goal of the season.
Halliday tied the game with a gorgeous individual effort 1:47 later. Olvestad moved the puck in his own end to Beck along the left wall, and Beck made a touch pass to a streaking Halliday. He carried into the Green Bay zone, made a toe drag around defender Kent Anderson and tucked a shot along the ice past Elias for his second of the season.
Captain Riley Stuart gave Dubuque the lead at the 4:54 mark of the third. Shawn O’Donnell made a touch pass out of his own zone to Mikey Burchill, who carried into the Green Bay zone, split a pair of defenders and managed a shot on goal. Elias stopped the shot, but left a juicy rebound in the blue paint for Stuart to tap into an empty net for his first goal of the season.
Dubuque preserved the lead through a Beck slashing penalty midway through the third. Defenseman Austin Oravetz made several shot blocks to kill most of the time off the clock.
Hallum eventually tied the game by scoring on the rebound of a Ryan Greene shot.
The Saints outshot Green Bay, 26-25. Dubuque went 1-for-2 with the power play, while the Gamblers finished 0-for-3.
The teams meet again Friday night in Dubuque.