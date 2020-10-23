Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA CLASS 4A
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (2-2) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (6-1)
Kickoff — 5 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Mustangs rolled through much of the regular season and have scored more than 50 points in each of their last two games. The Lightning didn’t get a chance to play their full schedule, enduring a three-week break in the middle of the season as Iowa City schools moved to online-only learning. The only common opponent between the programs is Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Hempstead routed the J-Hawks, 54-16, on Oct. 2; Liberty won its matchup, 7-3, on Sept. 3. Hempstead leans on quarterback Aidan Dunne (1,247 passing yards, 9 touchdowns; 524 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and has a plethora of options at running back and receiver. It also helps that the Mustangs boast a defense that allowed only two teams to score 20 points this season.
TH prediction — Hempstead 38, Iowa City Liberty 21
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (2-3) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (4-3)
Kickoff — 8 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams are coming off a bye week as they open the playoffs. Senior enters the playoffs having won three of its final four regular-season games, including a 45-7 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in the season finale. Now is the time for the Rams to start a new tradition for the program: Winning in the postseason. Senior has lost its postseason opener in each of its last four postseason appearances and the program’s only playoff victory came way back in 1997. The Rams boast a balanced offense with running back Cain McWilliams (828 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns) and weapons surrounding quarterback Jack Gilligan (970 passing yards, eight TDs; 212 rush yards, 6 TDs). The Cougars are going to want to run the ball, as evidenced by their average of 269.8 rushing yards per game.
TH prediction — Senior 28, CR Kennedy 17
IOWA CLASS 3A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (5-2) at DECORAH (6-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KVIK-FM 104.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles last week earned their first playoff victory since 2008. With an upset tonight, Wahlert could even its all-time playoff record at 13-13. It will take a complete effort, though. Decorah is a tradition-laden program that has wins this season over defending state champion Western Dubuque and eighth-ranked West Delaware. Wahlert has run for more than 1,300 yards as a team this year, with Gabe Anstoetter accounting for 627 yards and eight touchdowns. Jake Brosius has added five touchdowns on the ground. If the Eagles can establish the line of scrimmage and dictate the game on their terms, a date in the round of 16 could await.
TH prediction — Decorah 28, Wahlert 24
WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-3) at WEST DELAWARE (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — kdstradio.com and KMCH-FM 94.7
Last meeting — West Delaware won, 49-14, in Week 6
Outlook — The Hawks humbled the defending state champion Bobcats in their Week 6 meeting — Western Dubuque’s most lopsided loss since a 35-0 defeat to Cedar Rapids Xavier in 2018. West Delaware ran for 342 yards and seven touchdowns in that game, including 152 yards from quarterback Jared Voss and another 107 from running back Wyatt Voelker; each of whom scored three rushing touchdowns. Western Dubuque wasn’t able to get much going offensively and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry while passing for only 128 yards. Western Dubuque quarterback Garrett Baumhover leads the state in passing yards (1,997) regardless of class. Tommy DeSollar is the state’s second-leading receiver (826).
TH prediction — West Delaware 42, Western Dubuque 38
IOWA CLASS 1A
DENVER (5-3) AT CASCADE (6-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Outlook — A terrific matchup on deck as the Cyclones and Cougars meet after dominant opening-round victories. Cascade throttled Wilton, 55-0, while Denver routed Sumner-Fredericksburg, 53-7. Quarterback Justin Roling had a standout performance last week for Cascade, and he’s accounted for 14 touchdowns on the season. But it’s sophomore RB Jack Menster who makes the offense go behind a tough offensive line, having racked up 1,485 yards — ranking fifth in the state, regardless of class — and 21 touchdowns with his legs. Denver has been winning with defense, as after allowing 42 points in the opener the Cyclones have not allowed more than 21 points in a game since, including two shutouts. Dual-threat QB Isaac Besh has totaled 1,329 yards this season and 16 TDs for the Cyclones.
TH prediction — Cascade 21, Denver 20
DURANT (4-3) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (5-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last meeting — Beckman won, 24-17, in Week 5
Outlook — This game has the makings of a postseason thriller after a stellar game during the regular season. In Week 5, the game came down to the wire before the Trailblazers scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Quarterback Nick Offerman has amassed 1,659 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns, while Trent Koelker has hauled in 34 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. The Wildcats lean on RB Nolan DeLong, who has 1,485 yards and 21 scores on the ground. This could be a seesaw affair that goes to the team with the final possession.
TH prediction — Beckman 28, Durant 24
IOWA CLASS A
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (2-6) AT LISBON (6-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH.com
Last meeting — Maquoketa Valley won, 30-18, on Oct. 25, 2019
Outlook — The Wildcats built some momentum with an offensive outburst in its playoff opener, topping South Tama in a 56-46 shootout. Dual-threat QB Parker Sternhagen has been dynamic for Maquoketa Valley, passing for 807 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 968 yards and 12 scores. Lisbon brings a balanced offensive attack and stout defense to the table.
TH prediction — Lisbon 35, Maquoketa Valley 16
WISCONSIN
DARLINGTON (1-1) at LANCASTER (3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — WBGR-FM 93.7 and x1071.com/player
Last year — Lancaster won, 46-21
Outlook — The Redbirds and Flying Arrows will open SWAL play with a matchup between two of Southwest Wisconsin’s traditional powers. Lancaster bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 51-6 drubbing of Dodgeville last week. Darlington is coming off a tight 20-14 loss to Prairie du Chien last Saturday, its first game since a win on Sept. 25. Both teams like to run the ball, so the game likely will be decided by which line is able to control the line of scrimmage.
TH prediction — Lancaster 35, Darlington 21
IOWA-GRANT (0-3) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Iowa-Grant has to feel like it’s moving in the right direction. After getting shut out by a combined score of 84-0 over their first two games, the Panthers scored 28 in a triple-overtime loss to Platteville last week. Potosi/Cassville is coming off a narrow loss to Highland last week and will be eager to get back on the winning side.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 32, Iowa-Grant 27
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill — 28-7 (5-0)
Ortman — 22-12 (2-4)