Over the last two years, Duke Faley certainly made his mark on Iowa’s premier track and field platform.
His back-to-back state discus titles, 2023 Drake Relays discus gold medal and last month’s state shot put crown capped a memorable career at Drake Stadium.
Days ago, the recently graduated Dubuque Wahlert thrower stepped inside the track mecca of the United States.
“Just walking into the stadium was insane,” Faley said. “When I got down on the field and looked up, it was unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of. The facilities, the scale of the whole thing, it was so incredible.”
By hitting a marked standard at accredited events throughout the regular season, Faley qualified and competed Thursday in the discus competition at the Nike Outdoor Nationals against some of the top prep throwers in the United States and Canada.
The elite prep event was held at prestigious Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene. The immaculate 25,000-seat capacity stadium has hosted numerous USATF championships, Olympic trials and NCAA championships and is widely considered the best track and field venue in the country.
Just last year, Hayward Field was home to the World Athletics Championships, marking the first time ever the event was held in the United States.
“It’s the nicest track in the country,” Faley said. “Not even a year ago, there was some of the best throwers in the world throwing out of the same ring as me. It was an honor, for sure.”
Like he’s proven time and time again, the stage is never too grand for the 6-foot-5 University of Iowa-bound thrower.
A top throw of 181 feet, 1 inch, placed Faley eighth out of 32 competitors in the discus championship division, that featured athletes representing 17 states and one Canadian province.
His season-best throw of 195-1 would have been good enough for fourth overall.
Had he not been thrown a massive curve ball, he just may have gotten there.
Faley’s discus – the very one that sailed to three gold medals at Drake Stadium – was found to have developed a small crack in the lower plate and deemed illegal by the judges.
“I warm up, I’m getting ready to perform, they take me out to field and I can’t find my discus,” said Faley, who per event regulations had to check in his discus the day before the competition and was oblivious to the circumstances until minutes prior to his first toss. “It really threw me off there for a little bit.”
After testing several others, he settled on an alternate.
“I was throwing without ‘My Baby’ as I like to call it,” Faley said. “The one I did all the winning with this year. It was probably the hardest competition I’ve been in because of that, but I’m proud of way I fought through it and still put together a decent performance despite all that.”
He described it in layman’s terms.
“Imagine you’re going out to the first tee and your driver is broken, and you have to use your buddy’s,” Faley said. “It definitely was a shock to get out there and feel like, ‘Where did it go?’’
His focus now turns toward preparing to compete for the Hawkeyes next season.
“This year has been insane,” Faley said. “It’s something I’ve always worked for and it’s been the goal to get here and do what I have so far, but I’m gonna get back into town on Monday and none of it counts anymore. It’s back to square one.”
As for his beloved discus that helped him create so many memories along the way, Faley retrieved it following the competition and plans a proper send off.
“Now I’m gonna retire it and put it in my room somewhere where it can enjoy not being thrown anymore,” he said. “It had a long and good life.”