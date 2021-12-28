Travis Shoudy’s power play goal with 61 seconds remaining in regulation time lifted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to a 5-4 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Monday night at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
In the first of eight meetings between the teams this season, the RoughRiders snapped Dubuque’s USHL-best five-game winning streak and goaltender Paxton Geisel’s nine-game personal streak, which fell three wins shy of the franchise’s Tier I record set by Artt Brey in 2012. It was the first game back from the holiday break for both teams.
Shoudy took a Jake Percival pass and snapped a shot from the right point through traffic and just inside the right goal post. The Saints outshot Cedar Rapids, 36-22, and went 2-for-4 on the power play while the RoughRiders scored only the one goal on three man-advantage situations.
“We needed a better start,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We weren’t quite ready at the beginning of the game, and they play a heavy game and finished all of their checks. It took us a while to get into it.
“Later on, we created a lot of good scoring chances that we didn’t finish, especially in the third period. We spent good quality time in their zone but just weren’t able to convert.”
The RoughRiders jumped to a 2-0 lead through the first 11:26 of the game.
Adam Flammang opened the scoring at the 6:46 mark when his screened shot from the top of the left faceoff circle handcuffed Geisel. Robert Flinton and Brendan Fitzgerald assisted on Flammang’s 12th goal of the season.
Andy Moore doubled the lead 4:40 later. Left alone in front of Geisel, he tipped Zaccharya Wisdom’s shot from between the faceoff circles into the net for his fifth goal of the season.
Dubuque got right back in the game on an Axel Kumlin power play goal with 44 seconds remaining in the period. Max Montes, Nikita Borodayenko, Connor Kurth and Lucas Olvestad moved the puck around the perimeter before Olvestad took a Kumlin pass and wired a slap shot from the middle of the blue line over the right shoulder of goaltender Connor Hasley for his third goal of the season.
Samuel Sjolund tied the game at the 7:01 mark of the second period by completing a brilliant move for his sixth goal of the season. After 35 seconds of heavy pressure in the Cedar Rapids zone, Sjolund corralled a rebound in the left circle, skated to the point, then juked two defenders down to the ice while weaving toward the net. He finished with a quick wrist shot inside the left goal post.
Max Burkholder put the Saints ahead 3:14 later on his fourth goal of the season. Peter Kramer banked an outlet pass off the right wall to Burkholder, and the defenseman carried along the right wing before snapping a shot from a sharp angle below the right faceoff circle over Hasley’s shoulder.
Dubuque’s first three goals came from defensemen.
“Our game plan was to have a lot of possession in the offensive zone, so we had the mentality of jumping up into the play,” Sjolund said. “It’s always tough after a loss. We could have been better on special teams, especially giving up a late goal on the power play. And we could have been more effective 5-on-5.”
The RoughRiders stopped Dubuque’s run and tied the game, 3-3, at the 14:50 mark. During a delayed penalty call, Jake Percival potted the rebound of a Dominic Elliott shot for his third goal of the season.
The Saints scored another power play goal, again in the final minute of a period, to regain the lead at 4-3. Sjolund broke the puck out of his own end to Stephen Halliday on the left wing in the neutral zone, and Halliday found a streaking Kurth on the opposite side of the rink. Kurth snapped a wrist shot from the right circle and inside the left post for his 17th goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids knotted the score at 5:03 of the third period on Joshua Karnish’s first USHL goal. Karnish’s shot from the middle of the blue line eluded a Wisdom screen and snuck past Geisel to make it 4-4. Yusaku Ando earned the only assist on the goal.