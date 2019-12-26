Mathias Chamberlain continues to stay on track for his fourth straight appearance in the Iowa state swim meet.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won the 500-yard freestyle and placed in the top five in his other three events Saturday to lead Dubuque Hempstead to a third-place team finish in the Clinton Invitational.
“Mathias has really grown into such a versatile athlete,” Hempstead swim coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “That Clinton performance was really what he needed, and what our team needed from him.”
Chamberlain is a Dubuque Wahlert student who swims for the Hempstead co-op, along with students from Western Dubuque and West Delaware.
“You’d never know that he’s not from Hempstead,” Loeffelholz said. “He has taken on some of that leadership role and he just genuinely enjoys being part of the team.”
Chamberlain swam the 500 in 5:17.25 to beat runner-up Brody Thomas, of Davenport Central, by more than seven seconds during Saturday’s meet. He also finished fifth in the 200 and anchored the second-place 200 free relay before anchoring the third-place 400 free relay.
“I really hadn’t been having the best start to the season, so the Clinton meet really helped my confidence,” Chamberlain said. “I swam my best time in the 500 so far this year, so that was something good for me to build on.”
Chamberlain, a senior, will be looking to clinch his fourth straight state meet berth after placing 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.30; 17th in the 200 IM in 2:00.72; 14th in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.99; and 12th in the 400 free relay that finished in 3:16.51 during last year’s state meet.
“I am hoping to break the 500 freestyle school record before I’m done here,” he said. “I’m only a few seconds away.”
Chamberlain, who has been swimming for DASH since he was 9 years old, said swimming year-round has been an extremely positive experience for him.
“You can improve in this sport every single day,” he said. “There is a lot of hard work and determination that goes into it.”
Chamberlain will continue his swimming career next fall at Lewis University, located just outside Chicago.
“I think Mathias will be one of those kids who just takes off at the next level,” Loeffelholz said. “He is going to continue to do good things for them, but right now we are excited to see what he can do with the rest of his high school career.”