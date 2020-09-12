Tanner Simon provided the turning point that Cascade needed to start district play on a winning note.
The Cougars’ junior defensive back jumped a West Branch pass in the third quarter, returning it 46 yards untouched for a pick-six that shifted momentum to Cascade in a 21-14 victory over the Iowa Class 1A No. 10-ranked Bears on Friday night in Solon, Iowa.
“Tanner’s pick-six got us that double-digit lead, and we kept playing good defense,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “That really put us in control, but we relaxed a little bit too much down the stretch.”
The game was scheduled to be a home game for West Branch at its Little Rose Bowl, but the game was moved to Solon High School’s turf field with the Bears’ natural field soaked from week-long rain.
It was still another bus ride for the road warrior Cougars (2-1, 1-0 Class 1A District 5), who opened the season with three consecutive road games. They’ll finally play at home next week when hosting rival Dyersville Beckman.
“I’ll take the heat for that, because when I was putting the schedule together I was just happy to get out and play,” Frake said. “We scheduled games, and you never knew what was going to happen, if we’d play them or not. But we’re just happy to be playing.”
The teams played to a scoreless tie through the first quarter, with the Cascade defense doing its part with two big fourth-down stops. West Branch (1-2, 0-1) took its opening possession and drove inside the Cascade 20, but a 36-yard field goal sailed wide right.
After Cascade quarterback Justin Roling was intercepted, West Branch again drove inside the red zone, but the Cougars’ defense forced a turnover on downs with 2:12 left in the opening quarter.
Cascade then moved the ball on offense, and when facing a fourth down at the Bears’ 32-yard line, Roling went up top for Cael McDermott. The 6-foot, senior wide receiver dropped what could have been the first touchdown of the game, but Frake was ready to go right back to him.
When the Cougars got the ball back, Frake dialed up the same play and McDermott didn’t disappoint, hauling in a 69-yard touchdown pass from Roling for a 6-0 lead with 6:34 left until halftime. The PAT attempt was blocked.
“We had a good play and we dropped one,” Frake said. “But on the next series we went right back to him. We knew he wouldn’t drop that one.”
West Branch moved inside the red zone again before the break, but another missed field goal kept Cascade’s lead at 6-0.
When the Bears threatened near midfield in the third, Simon struck with his interception return to change the momentum. Following a two-point conversion pass, the Cougars led, 14-0, at the 5:19 mark of the third.
Jack Menster’s 7-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter pushed Cascade’s lead to 21-0, but the Bears made it interesting in the final 6 minutes off a pair of Cougar fumbles.
Andy Henson scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to cut it to 21-7, then Cascade fumbled again on a punt attempt to set up a Henson 7-yard TD reception to make it 21-14 with 3:43 remaining.
West Branch drove down to the Cougars’ 33-yard line with a minute remaining, but Cascade knocked down a fourth-down pass to preserve the victory.
“We just kind of let them back in it with the fumbles,” Frake said. “But give their kids credit, they played hard. A win’s a win, but we have to do a better job finishing the game.
“We’ll take 2-1 right now all being on the road. But we’re not worried about playing our best in Week 3. We want to be playing our best by Week 8.”