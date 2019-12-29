Declan Schemmel scored 28 points with nine rebounds as the East Dubuque boys basketball team pulled out a 54-52 victory over Geneseo on Saturday at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament in DeKalb, Ill.
The Illinois Class 1A Warriors improved to 8-1 on the season and advanced to Monday’s consolation championship game to square off with Chicago Schurz, while Class 3A Geneseo fell to 10-3 overall.
Cole Heller added 10 points in victory for the Warriors, who trailed by four entering the final quarter but used an 18-12 run to secure the win.
T-Wolves win title, Panthers 3rd — At Patch Grove, Wis.: River Ridge won its home tournament with a 63-39 rout over Calvary, led by Cole Crubel’s 16 points.
The Timberwolves advanced with a 54-42 win over Iowa-Grant, powered by Crubel’s 24 points and David Nies adding 16 points.
The Panthers won the third-place game with an 89-31 rout over Albany, with Michael Winders going off for 30 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor 57, Shullsburg 40 — At Bangor, Wis.: A ranked showdown in Wisconsin Division 5 went to the home team at the Bangor Holiday tournament, as No. 6-ranked Bangor (7-1) rallied in the second half to top the No. 4 Miners (8-1), who were led by Layla Alt’s 12 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
Platteville/Lancaster finishes runner-up — At Baraboo, Wis.: Platteville/Lancaster scored 378 points and finished runner-up at the Thunderbird Holiday Classic, with Chippewa Falls taking home the title.
The co-op claimed one title from the 100 freestyle relay team of Noah Rhoden, Luke Sigwarth, Quentin Fritz and Bryce Wunderlin in 46.85 seconds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mary Hardin-Baylor 74, UW-Platteville 72 — At Belton, Texas: Justin Stovall scored 18 points and Quentin Shields added 14, but the NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Pioneers (10-1) suffered their first loss at the Cru Classic to Mary Hardin-Baylor (9-1), which is receiving votes in the top 25 poll.