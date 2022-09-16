Eli Adams
Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams breaks a tackle during their game against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Friday night in Benton, Wis. Potosi/Cassville won, 28-12.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

BENTON, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville withstood a second-half rally attempt by Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Friday night to defeat the hosts on their Homecoming, 28-12.

Potosi/Cassville (4-1) led, 14-0, at the half, but went three-and-out to start the third quarter to allow the Knights (3-2) to make it a one-possession game. A 2-yard score from Nevada Sandlin pulled the Knights to within 14-6 with 9:16 remaining.

