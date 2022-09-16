BENTON, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville withstood a second-half rally attempt by Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Friday night to defeat the hosts on their Homecoming, 28-12.
Potosi/Cassville (4-1) led, 14-0, at the half, but went three-and-out to start the third quarter to allow the Knights (3-2) to make it a one-possession game. A 2-yard score from Nevada Sandlin pulled the Knights to within 14-6 with 9:16 remaining.
“Getting that score right before halftime was a huge boost for us,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “That changed the entire complexion of the game. If we could’ve responded right away on our next possession that would’ve made it a three-possession game, but credit to Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg for coming out and shutting us down.”
Potosi/Cassville scored on the final play of the half on an 11-yard pass from Raz Okey to Eli Adams to put Potosi/Cassville up, 14-0. Adams finished the game with one receiving touchdown and one rushing score to go along with 176 yards on the ground on 26 carries.
“Our line did a heck of a job tonight,” Adams said. “We don’t get out of here with a win without them.”
The tri-op defense forced another three-and-out on Potosi/Cassville’s second possession of the second half and looked to have a promising drive in the works before a Jacob Duerr pass was picked off by P/C’s Ethan Kerkhoff. Potosi/Cassville then used an 11-play drive capped off by a 1-yard quarterback plunge by Okey to go back up, 21-6.
“We really came together in the second half and had different guys step up to make big plays,” Adams said. “That pick by Ethan turned into a score for us, and that really helped us get that momentum back.”
The Knights stormed back with a 4-yard scoring pass from Duerr to Charlie Wiegel with 5:41 remaining in the fourth. A recovered onside kick gave possession right back to the Knights, but the Potosi/Cassville defense came up with a big stop to reclaim the ball with 4:41 to play.
Okey escaped down the sideline for a 64-yard score just two plays later to seal the win.
“Every game is a conference championship game now,” Siegert said. “It’s a sprint, not a marathon, and we’re already over halfway down with our season. We have to give our all in every single game we have left.”
