The Maquoketa football team had to wait longer than most schools to get on the field.
After a positive coronavirus test forced the Cardinals to miss the first two weeks of the season, when it came time to finally play on Friday, Maquoketa made a strong opening statement.
Kannon Coakley had a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals shocked Iowa Class 2A No. 5 West Liberty with a 27-6 win in West Liberty, Iowa.
Maquoketa (1-0) built a 20-0 lead through three quarters thanks to a touchdown from Connor Becker. Isaac Koppang found paydirt in the fourth quarter to help hand West Liberty its first loss.
The Cardinals will host Monticello next week in their home opener.
Bellevue 27, North Linn 12 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Cole Heim had a pair of second-half touchdown passes as the Comets (2-1) rallied from a 12-6 halftime deficit to take down North Linn. Bellevue will host Alburnett next week.
Dyersville Beckman 37, Northeast Goose Lake 7 — At Dyersville, Iowa: After a delayed start to their season, and an opening loss to Anamosa, the Trailblazers got one in the win column and improved to 1-1. They travel to rival Cascade next week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Vikings improved to 3-0 in a low-scoring win over Alburnett. They’ll face East Buchanan next week for Senior Night.
Maquoketa Valley 8, East Buchanan 0 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Wildcats notched their first win of the season, improving to 1-2. They draw North Linn in next week’s action.
Decorah 31, West Delaware 27 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Hawks led most of the way until a late passing touchdown from the Vikings stunned Iowa Class 3A No. 6 West Delaware. Jared Voss had a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Hawks (3-1).
South Winneshiek 39, Clayton Ridge 7 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: The Eagles are still searching for their first win after falling to the Warriors. Clayton Ridge (0-3) will host MFL/Mar-Mac next week.
BOYS PREP
CROSS COUNTRY
Clayton Ridge 4th at Scott Memorial — At West Union, Iowa: Keaton Reimer placed eighth overall to lead Clayton Ridge to a fourth place overall finish at the Bob Scott Memorial meet on Thursday.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Vaassen medalist — At Marion, Iowa: Ben Vaassen fired a 37 on Thursday to earn medalist honors, leading Dubuque Wahlert to runner-up at a four-team meet at Gardner Golf Course. The Golden Eagles finished with a 164, only 2 strokes behind winner Cedar Rapids Prairie.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke starts off 0-2 — At Parkville, Mo.: Megan Pressgrove finished with nine kills against Ottawa and Bellevue, Iowa, native Becca Schroeder had a team-high eight kills against Park, but the Pride started off to an 0-2 start to the season by getting swept twice. Clarke fell to tournament host Park, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19, and lost to Ottawa, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21.