Early on in Set 4, it was still anyone’s match to win.
Then came the thunder: Corinne Meier smashed a ball out of the middle, a bounce-kill that echoed throughout Moody Gym.
It was a message to rival Dubuque Wahlert that Hempstead’s top hitter wasn’t going to let her team lose.
Meier finished with a match-high 13 kills along with 12 digs and four blocks as the Iowa Class 5A No. 9 Mustangs took down the Golden Eagles in four sets on Thursday night.
Through two and a half weeks, nobody has cracked Hempstead. They improved to 8-0-1, and Meier has been the focal point.
She followed up her ferocious Set 4 kill with a block to give the Mustangs a 6-4 lead. Five points later, Meier found herself at the service line, where she rattled off six straight points for a 15-6 lead.
Hempstead never looked back after that.
“They look to (Meier) mentally and physically,” said Mustangs coach Jacque Arensdorf. “She’s obviously our go-to person when we need to get points rattled off right away. She can hit from anywhere on the court.”
As Hempstead drew closer and closer to victory, Meier was at the center of it. Her back-row kill forced the Eagles to burn their second timeout of the fourth set with a 17-8 lead. Wahlert (1-7) fought back within 21-17 before Becca Lockwood’s slide-kill sided out for the Mustangs. Grace Daack then served Hempstead to match point, 24-17, and two plays later, Meier delivered the final nail — another middle set that she crushed to her left for a 25-18 win.
“They are a very good team and we expected Wahlert to play us close,” said Meier, a senior and four-year starter for the Mustangs. “When we got to that point, it became ‘we know we’ve got this in the bag.’
“I’m honestly so happy with how we’re doing. I think we’re a great team and we haven’t reached our potential yet.”
Before the fourth set, it had been quite a rollercoaster match for both squads. A five-point serving run by Meier pushed her team to a 23-13 lead in Set 1 and Lockwood sealed it with another slide for a 25-16 opening victory.
To start the second, Lauryn Montgomery served Wahlert to a 4-0 lead and the Eagles never trailed. Mia Kunnert used another strong run — five straight from the service line, to push her team to 23-11. The Mustangs scored four of the next five points, but Wahlert ultimately tied the match at a set apiece with a 25-15 victory.
The pendulum swung back Hempstead’s way in Set 3. Meier’s bounce was the start of a 10-2 Mustangs run for a 14-7 lead. The Eagles inched back within five, 17-12, before Lockwood followed up a kill with a block, part of three straight for a 20-12 Mustangs lead.
Meier tagged the back line with a kill to put her team to set point, and a Wahlert error on the next play gave the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage in the match, 25-15.
“We took care of the first ball really, really well in the second set, and I think we had a lot of fight the entire match,” said first-year Eagles coach Paige Griffith. “But all the other (sets), you could go back and look at rotations that we were stuck in and we just couldn’t get out of it. We had to fight back the entire time and we just weren’t in control.
“We’ve had a struggle. These past three weeks have been little ups and big, big downs. But I think our fight showed through. We played some solid defense, we just didn’t put points together. We’re getting there.”
Lockwood and Ashley Glennon finished with seven kills apiece for Hempstead. Lockwood added eight blocks and Morgan Hawkins finished with a team-high 29 assists.
Claire Walker and Ivy Dearstone paced the Wahlert offense with eight kills apiece, Montgomery finished with 32 assists and Kunnert had a match-high 17 digs.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to limit attendance, around the court, Moody Gym didn’t have the “look” of a usual intracity volleyball match.
But in between the endlines, Meier said the energy these two teams brought to the court gave this Hempstead-Wahlert rivalry the usual high-stakes treatment.
That’s why it felt so good to be on the winning side.
“We came into this game super excited,” Meier said. “We knew that if we wanted to win, we’d have to come out with our intensity and energy and really just pound the ball. And I really think we did.”