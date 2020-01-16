The third annual Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 kicks off Sunday morning at Creslanes in Dubuque.
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Budweiser Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships. The winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650.
Devin Eudaley posted the high scratch qualifying game of 280, while Dawson Kohl shot the high scratch qualifying series of 683. Gwenith Dunlop led the girls with a scratch game of 255 and a scratch series of 608.
Tournament director Heath Kohl said 114 local bowlers went through the qualifying process, which consisted of six games across 12 lanes. Dawson Kohl led qualifying with a 1,475, and the cutoff for making the field was 1,120.
Landon Johnson earned an automatic berth in the tournament as the defending champion. Sunday’s action includes shifts at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The field includes several of the top Dubuque area high school bowlers.
AREA FOOTBALL PLAYERS HITting the BOOKS, TOO
Several Dubuque-area football players earned spots on the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s academic all-state teams, released this week. To qualify, a player must be a senior starter, compile a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of his junior year, be involved in other extra-curricular activities and be recommended by his head coach.
Dubuque Senior’s Max Gourley, Adam Wessels and Tom Casey made the Class 4A squad. Maquoketa’s Abraham Michel; West Delaware’s Kale Rempe; and Western Dubuque’s Tim Althaus, Collin Hogan, Calvin Harris and Ben Bryant earned spots on the Class 3A squad.
In Class 1A, area representatives included Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle, Sean Kluesner, Riley Fangman and Peyton Tauke; Bellevue’s Ben Parker; and Cascade’s Carter Green, Zach Green, Caden Reinke, Connor Booth and Alex Aitchison.
MANCHESTER NATIVE EARNS BROADCASTING HONOR
Mike Grimm, the Voice of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, has been named the 2019 Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. The Manchester, Iowa, native was also named the Iowa Sportscaster of the Year in 1999 before winning the Minnesota award in 2009, 2010, 2013 and this year.
Grimm, who played baseball at Luther College, has called Gophers men’s basketball for 14 years and football for nine. He served as the Minnesota football pre- and post-game host for five years and has provided the popular Golden Gopher Daily Update for 14 years.
Dubuque’s Gary Dolphin, the Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes, won the 2019 Iowa Sportscaster of the Year for the third time.
IOWA DISTRICT SWIMMING ASSIGNMENTS RELEASED
The boys swimming teams at Hempstead and Senior will compete in the Clinton District meet at noon on Feb. 8. They will be the only Mississippi Valley Conference teams in the field. Mississippi Athletic Conference teams Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley round out the field in the qualifier for the state meet the following week. The other state qualifying hosts include: Ankeny, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Linn-Mar and Marshalltown.