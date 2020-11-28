A capsule look at Wisconsin area girls basketball teams:
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Paula Shedivy
Last season — 18-7, 7-3 SWC
Returning starters — Macey Banasik (5-5, Sr., G), Ella Hager (5-6, Sr., G), Makenzie Knapp (5-9, Sr., F), Lily Krahn (5-9, Jr., G), Abby Feye (5-5, Sr., G), Allison Allbee (5-9, Jr., F)
Outlook — The Blackhawks will be the favorite to win the SWC this season with the majority of their nucleus back after making it to the Division 3 sectional last year before bowing out to Platteville, who made it to the state championship game. Lily Krahn, who received all-state honors as a sophomore, averaged 20.9 points per game last season and will be joined by Macey Banasik (10.6 ppg), Allison Allbee (6 ppg), Mackenzie Knapp (5.6 ppg) and Ella Hager (4.8 ppg).
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Brandon Temperly
Last season — 26-0, 10-0 SWC
Key returning players — Camryn Nies (5-8, Soph., G), Maddie Cooley (6-0, Sr., F), Madison Devlin (5-11, Sr., F)
Outlook — The Hillmen will have to rebuild after losing all five of its starters from last year’s state championship team. However, the tank is not empty with several players contributing big minutes during last season’s successful tournament run. Camryn Nies, Maddie Cooley and Madison Devlin will guide the way under coach Brandon Temperly, who returns as head coach for a second time after serving as an assistant for two years under Mike Foley.
LANCASTER
Coach — Mark Uppena
Last season — 12-12, 3-7 SWC
Key returning players — Kiley Kelly (Sr., G), Bridee Burks (Jr., G), Sophie Uppena (Jr., F), Ellie Riedl (Sr., F), Caitlynn Hahn (Sr., F), Tatianna Place (Jr., G), Anna Murphy (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Arrows have leading scorer Kiley Kelly (14 ppg) back, as well as all-conference guard Bridee Burks (11 ppg) and honorable mention forward Sophie Uppena (9 ppg). With depth a strength on this year’s team, Uppena remains concerned about producing consistent scoring.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN ACTIVITIES LEAGUE
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Jason Hill
Last season — 7-16, 3-11 SWAL
Key returning players — Ava Trumm (Sr.), Tessa Riley (Jr.), Kaitlyn Seeley (Sr.), Abri Brown (Jr.), Sarah Knowles (Jr.), Makayla Fritz (Sr.)
Outlook — Sarah Knowles averaged 11.5 points per game last season as a sophomore and will lead the Bulldogs as they continue to try to battle through the SWAL conference.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Brad Lutes
Last season — 18-6, 13-1 SWAL
Key returning players — Bailey Lutes (5-9, Sr., G), Sophia Daugherty (5-7, Jr., F), Kylee Myers (5-8, Jr., F), Maddison Carl (5-6, Soph., F), Alison Daugherty (5-7, Soph., F), Grace Cummins (5-10, Soph., F/G)
Outlook — The Cubans will have to replace four of their starters lost to graduation from last year’s team that won a share of the SWAL title. Bailey Lutes returns as the team’s lone senior who averaged 10.2 points per game last season.
“We will be very young, but athletic,” second-year head coach Brad Lutes said. “If we can grow together as a group and continue to build our basketball skills, we will have the potential to put together a very nice season. Having a veteran point guard will help with that transition.”
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brad Solberg
Last season — 12-11, 9-5 SWAL
Key returning players — Laura Sturtz (5-6, Sr.), Emma Rielly (5-6, Jr.), Lauren Jones (Sr.), Cori Golackson (5-9, Sr.), Kaylee Schwartz (5-1, Jr.), Taylor Wedig (5-9, Jr.)
Outlook — The Redbirds also graduated four starters from last year’s team and will be led by senior guard Laura Sturtz (4.5 ppg). Brad Solberg takes the reins after coaching the Belmont boys’ basketball program last season.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Kevin Everson
Last season — 11-12, 7-7 SWAL
Key returning players — Brynlee Nelson (5-7, Sr., G), Claire Faulkner (5-4, Sr., G), Drehya Dresen (5-2, Sr., G)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return three starters from last season, including all-conference guard Brynlee Nelson, who led the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game while adding five rebounds and three steals per game. Claire Faulkner also returns after averaging 8 points per game as a junior.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Melissa Martinez
Last season — 10-14, 4-10 SWAL
Key returning players — Grace Vivian (5-6, Sr., G), Taylor Runde (5-7, Sr., F), Lauren Linscheid (5-6, Sr., F), Ashley Runde (Soph.), Alex Vavricka (Soph.)
Outlook — The Panthers return three starters under first-year coach Melissa Martinez, but will have to replace their top three leading scorers.
“Our players are focused, energized and their physical efforts are exactly what is needed to make this season one that we all will be proud to take part in,” Martinez said. “We are looking to start building a complete basketball program.”
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Michael Keyes
Last season — 21-4, 13-1 SWAL
Key returning players — Macy Aschliman (5-5, Sr., G), Mallory Lindsey (5-4, Jr., G), Ella Chambers (5-3, Jr., G), Blair Watters (6-0, Jr., F), Ivy Lawinger (5-6, Sr., G)
Outlook — The Pointers won a share of the SWAL last season, and will look to hold on to the title with its core returning for the 2020-21 season. The perimeter game will be their strength with a handful of talented and experienced guards back on the floor, including first-team all-conference point guard Mallory Lindsey (9 ppg).
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Matt Digman
Last season — 4-19, 2-12 SWAL
Key returning players — Alisa Ramaker (5-5, Jr., G), Hannah Lacey (5-11, Jr., F)
Outlook — The Wildcats will look to rebound after going 2-12 in conference play last season. Alisa Ramaker and Hannah Lacey return to the starting lineup after averaging 9.2 and 6.6 points per game.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELMONT
Coach — Kaleen McGettigan
Last season — 8-15, 2-8 Six Rivers West Conference
Key returning players — Kylie Crapp (5-6, Sr., G), Ashley Freeman (5-10, Jr., F), Peyton Johnson (5-3, Sr., G), Rilyn Mootz (5-10, Soph., F), Mia Hodgson (5-6, Soph., G)
Outlook — The Braves continue to improve under head coach Kaleen McGettigan and will have all five starters back this season. Ashley Freeman returns as the team’s leading scorer (8.7 ppg) and rebounder (7.5 rpg) and is joined by Peyton Johnson, Kylie Crapp, Rilyn Mootz and Mia Hodgson. McGettigan noted that length, depth and quickness will be strengths of this year’s team.
“The girls have the right mindset and work ethic to be successful,” McGettigan said.
BENTON
Coach — Mitch Brant
Last season — 0-23, 0-10 Six Rivers West
Key returning players — Kailey Fawcett (5-5, Soph., G), Zoe Stluka (5-8, Soph., F), Hannah Reints (5-5, Jr., G/F), Taylor Mowry (5-5, Sr., G), Olivia Haffele (5-2, Sr., G), Jocelyn Cummins (5-8, Soph., F), Anna Richardson (5-6, Soph., G), Claire Tiedeman (5-11, Sr., F)
Outlook — The Zephyrs return three starters who are hungry to get their first varsity win. Second-year coach Mitch Brant will look to sophomores Kailey Fawcett (5.7 ppg) and Zoe Stluka (5.3 ppg) to lead the way for the youthful Zephyrs.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Brad Bierman
Last season — 15-9, 6-4 Six Rivers West
Key returning players — Lilly Post (6-0, Sr., W), Anna Kartman (5-10, Sr., F), Jessica Noonan (5-7, Jr., G), Logan Hubbard (5-7, Sr., G), Sydney Fecht (5-4, Sr., G), Kylie Reuter (6-0, Jr., F)
Outlook — An experienced roster returns for the co-op, with the addition of Iowa-Grant transfer Logan Hubbard (first-team SWAL). Seniors Anna Kartman (13.6 ppg) and Lily Post (13.1 ppg) led the team in scoring last season, and Hubbard (16.3 ppg) should add another option to P/C’s scoring attack. Expect Potosi/Cassville to challenge Shullsburg for the league title.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Veronica Zinkle
Last season — 24-3, 10-0 Six Rivers West
Key returning players — Ruby Breuer (5-10, Sr., C), Glenna Marshall (5-8, Sr., G), Sadie Crubel (5-4, Jr., G), Britney Moravits (5-9, Sr., F), Faith Webb (5-9, Sr., F), Rachael Zinkle (5-7, Jr., G)
Outlook — The Timberwolves have a new head coach for the first time in 32 years. Veronica Zinkle takes over for Hall of Fame coach Caron Townsend, who led the Wolves to the sectional final last season. The Wolves will have to replace all-stater Skylar White, who averaged 19.8 points per game. Back are experienced seniors Glenna Marshall (5.8 ppg) and Ruby Breuer (5.8 ppg).
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Nathan Russell
Last season — 19-5, 8-2 Six Rivers West
Key returning players — Layla Alt (5-7, Sr., G), Kayla Klotz (6-0, Sr., F), Madison Russell (5-5 Sr., G), Anna Wiegel (5-8, Sr., G)
Outlook — The Miners return more than 90 percent of their scoring, rebounding and assists from last season and will be the favorite for the Six Rivers title this season. Leading scorer Layla Alt (12.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) returns and will be joined once again by fellow seniors Anna Weigel (10.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Kayla Klotz (6.9 ppg), and Madison Russell (6.6 ppg) as four of the team’s returning starters. The Miners will add four freshman to the mix who will likely make immediate contributions. The Strang sisters (Brooklyn and Jaidyn) also return with perimeter experience, along with senior Peyton Doyle.