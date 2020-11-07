Even as the defending champion, Stephen Habel doesn’t know what to expect from Dubuque’s most-prestigious men’s bowling tournament.
The 64-man, double-elimination Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 tournament begins tonight at Cherry Lanes with eight matches at 5 p.m., 12 at 6 p.m. and 12 at 7 p.m.
The tournament was formerly known as the Budweiser Big 10 and took place at Creslanes, which closed its doors permanently in August.
“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to defend it, because, for a while there, I didn’t know if I’d even get that chance,” said Habel, who defeated his former Hempstead High School teammate, Kyle Wiest, by a 653-647 count in a winner-take-all match last December for his first title. “It definitely was a sad day for bowling when Creslanes closed and the Big 10 was kind of in doubt. I grew up going down there on Saturday nights to watch my dad bowl in the Big 10, and I know I couldn’t wait to bowl in it when I started men’s league.
“I’m really happy — and I know a lot of bowlers are happy, too — that Cherry decided to pick it up and that Eagle Point decided to sponsor it. It keeps that tradition going.”
Terry Cottrell serves as the tournament director. He took over for former Creslanes manager Heath Kohl, who now coaches at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Without a doubt, the tournament will feel much different when it opens today. Qualifying wrapped up in October.
“It’s going to be crazy different, a complete 180 from what we’re used to, because of the pandemic and the new venue on top of that,” said Habel, who will face Will Clark at 8 p.m. on opening night. “Obviously, you had the big crowds down at Creslanes every Saturday night, but you won’t have that because of the social distancing and everything.
“You just have to adjust the best you can. The key will be to go in, throw a few good shots and relax after that. Approach it like any other night of bowling.”
Habel earned an automatic berth in the tournament as the defending champion, but he still went out and shot a six-game score of 1,409 to post the fifth-best count in qualifying. Jason Lanser led the way with a 1,504, followed by Logan Klinge (1,445), Bob Hochrein (1,437) and Randy Mackey (1,420).
Mackey posted the high three-game series of 795, and Dan Moore shot a 299 for high game honors in qualifying.
The field includes five other former champions — Lanser (2014), Hochrein (1989, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010), Cottrell (2015), Steve Beck (2001, 2013) and Tyler Kohl (2016).
Finals set for Jr. Big 10 — The Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 tournament, also displaced because of the closure of Creslanes and relocated to Cherry Lanes, will crown a champion on Sunday. Zoe Schultz captured the winners’ bracket and will face Mason Krieg at 10 a.m. for the title. Krieg must win two matches to claim the overall championship.
The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships.