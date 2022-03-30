The Loras baseball team bounced back from its first rough series of the season with a convincing sweep.
Luke Fennelly went a combined 6-for-10 with five RBIs and four runs scored out of the leadoff spot as the Duhawks routed Central, 13-6 and 12-0, in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader on Tuesday in Pella, Iowa.
Loras improved to 19-2 overall and 3-2 in the A-R-C. The Duhawks had lost two of three in a weekend series against Luther.
Fennelly went 2-for-5 in the opener with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Max Cullen went 3-for-6 and drove in two runs, and Daniel Rogers added two hits and two RBIs.
Fennelly was 4-for-5 in the second game as the Duhawks pounded out 16 hits. Cullen added three more hits and Rogers, Dylan Pardoe and Chris Costantino had two apiece.
Matt Jeter, Curtis Lilienthal and Ethan Peters combined on a three-hit shutout in the seven-inning second game.
Clarke 8-2, William Penn 2-1 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Maguire Fitzgerald was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Greg Bennett went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the opener, and Nicholas Prater drove in both runs in the second game as the Pride swept the Statesmen for a second consecutive day.
UW-Stout 7-16, UW-Platteville 3-5 — At Platteville, Wis.: Zach McCoy had two hits and drove in two runs in the first game and Ross Crist went 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs in the second game, but the Pioneers lost twice against Stout.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Peru State 10-11, Clarke 4-5 — At Peru, Neb.: Lily King and Lindsey Herrmann had two hits apiece in the opener, Herrmann added three more in the second game and Malarie Huseman was among three other Pride hitters with two hits as Clarke dropped a pair to Peru State.
St. Ambrose 5-8, UW-Platteville 2-7 — At Davenport, Iowa: Rachael Plautz went 3-for-4 in the opener and Clare Bakkestuen was a combined 6-for-8 at the plate, but the Pioneers dropped a pair of tight non-conference games against St. Ambrose.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Postville 3, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Postville, Iowa: Daniel Tabora-Lara and Caden Palmer scored goals and Will Spielbauer made 10 saves in goal as the Eagles opened their season with a narrow loss to Postville on Monday.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Western Dubuque 2, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Bobcats peppered the Eagles with 22 shots in a season-opening win. JayLyn Moore had 20 saves for Clayton Ridge.
Galena 2, Rockford Christian Life 1 — At Galena, Ill.: Maia Kropp scored twice in the first half and goalkeeper Emilee Rodriguez saved a potential equalizer late in the match as Galena beat Rockford Christian Life.
PREP SOFTBALL
Darlington 15, Monticello/New Glarus 9 — At Monticello, Wis.: Cayla Golackson finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to power the Redbirds on the road.