It took Malarie Huseman 11 innings to allow her first hit this season.
Peyton Paulsen came on in relief and didn’t allow a hit, finishing off a one-hitter.
It’s pretty obvious Dubuque Hempstead has some serious horsepower in the pitching circle this season.
Huseman fired a two-hitter in the opener, and Paulsen followed with a shutdown effort in relief in the second game as the Mustangs swept crosstown rival Senior, 5-1 and 8-2, on Thursday at Hempstead High School.
Huseman, who threw a five-inning no-hitter in Hempstead’s season opener on Tuesday, issued a leadoff walk in the first inning on Thursday’s opener, then retired 13 batters in order before the Rams’ Josie Potts reached on an error. Sophie Link finally broke up Huseman’s bid for back-to-back no-hitters leading off the sixth.
“That wasn’t my goal to throw a no-hitter, because that’s hard — especially with a team like Senior,” said Huseman, who struck out eight and issued one walk. “I was just keeping them off their toes and keep pitching hard.”
Lydia Ettema started the second game for the Mustangs (4-0) and allowed one hit and a walk in two innings. New Hempstead head coach Jason Loeffelholz called on Paulsen after Ettema’s first time through the lineup.
Paulsen hit the first batter she faced but then retired the next six batters before Link reached on an error leading off the fifth. She was later thrown out at third by Mustangs right fielder Riley Dupont as part of a 9-5 double play. Paulsen allowed just one other baserunner, a one-out walk to Senior designated player Emma Clancy in the seventh.
“They both complement each other really well,” Loeffelholz said of his second-game pitchers. “There’s just a tiny speed difference, but they also throw different types of pitches. It was kind of one of those things where they got through the lineup, bring Peyton in, and the flow of the game kind of dictated where we were going from there — I didn’t mess with it after she was in there.
“It’s a pretty nice situation. I’ve got three very solid pitchers.”
Hempstead collected 18 total hits, eight for extra bases, in the doubleheader.
Carleigh Hodgson drove home a pair of runs in the first game, while Jadyn Glab and Emalee Ryder also picked up RBIs.
Glab went 2-for-4 with home run and three RBIs in the second game. Huseman, who reached base safely in five of her six plate appearances, doubled home a run and Carissa Elskamp drove in another run.
“So far we’ve come out really strong,” Glab said. “With a new coach, it was more like he adjusted to us than us adjusting to him, so that was really nice. I feel like we all kind of thought a new coach might be scary, but honestly, I think he’ll do well this season.”
Senior’s Aubree Steines homered off Huseman in the seventh inning of the opener to break up the shutout bid. Ava Bradley ripped an RBI double in the first inning of the second game.
“We didn’t hit real well today, but we just kept going up there and swinging the bat,” Rams coach Kevin Steines said. “Nobody was hanging heads and coming back and not wanting to bat. Everybody was going right back out there and doing the things that they’re supposed to do.”
Senior (1-2) was coming off a confidence building win in its season opener. The Rams trailed, 10-0, in the third inning against Iowa City West on Tuesday, but rallied back and eventually won, 20-19, in 10 innings.
Rams starter Emma Clancy allowed 11 hits and two walks in the opener, but forced Hempstead to strand eight runners on base. Julia Kilgore, who pitched the night cap, allowing seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Three of the eight runs she allowed were unearned.
“The confidence is there that we know we can hit, and we know we can make plays, and we know our pitchers can throw strikes,” Steines said. “We just talk about the simple plays. Make the simple plays and you’re going to be in every ball game and you’re going to have a chance, no matter who you play. A lot of times we did that today, but there were enough times that we didn’t that made the difference.