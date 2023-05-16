The River Valley Conference has been a beast in postseason baseball for several years, and it will only get stronger this summer with the additions of Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa.
Beckman, long-time rival Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie all made the Iowa Class 2A state tournament last season. And Maquoketa can build on a history of success on the diamond.
Beckman, Cascade and Monticello figure to be the front-runners in a tough North Division of the conference, which recently lost Bellevue. The Comets have entered into a cooperative agreement with Bellevue Marquette and will play in the Tri-Rivers Conference before moving up to Class 2A for the postseason.
Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the River Valley Conference:
CASCADE
Coach — Roamn Hummel (14th season, 325-110)
Last year — 20-6, Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinalist
Returning starters — Will Hosch (jr., 257, 19-for-74, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs), Jack Menster (sr., .273, 18-for-66, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Cass Hoffman (jr., .312, 25-for-80, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs), Ty Frasher (jr., .324, 23-for-71, 4 doubles, 15 RBIs, Cade Rausch (sr., .311, 23-for-74, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, 24 RBIs, 0-1, 4.32 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 15 innings), Mason Otting (sr., .206, 14-for-68, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 10 RBIs), Cooper Hummel (soph., .311, 23-for-74, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 7-1, 2.14 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 39 1/3 innings), David Soper (jr., 2-1, 2.30 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Jase Reinke (sr., 2-1, 1.91 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 22 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Tyler Smith (fr.), Nathan Schockemoehl (soph.), Jake Hosch (fr.), Mick Hoffman (fr.), Bayne Manternach (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Eli Fritz (fr.), Casen Rausch (fr.).
Alumni playing in college — Reid Rausch (Coe), Riley Reed (Clarke), Eli Green (Southeastern CC), Jack Carr (Loras).
Outlook — The Cougars graduated just three seniors from a squad that reached the Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinals before dropping a 3-2 decision to fellow RVC member Wellman Mid-Prairie. A key will be replacing the experience and leadership of Carr, the staff ace who went 8-2 and threw 55 2/3 innings, as well as Justin Roling and Tanner Simon. The good news is Cascade returns 107 innings of pitching experience, as well as 12 pitching wins. Cooper Hummel led the staff with a .138 opponents’ batting average and will shoulder the ace role as a sophomore this summer. Hummel made first-team all-district and first-team all-RVC North a year ago. Cade Rausch earned a spot on the RVC Elite Team, and Hoffman and Menster were all-North picks for divisional coach of the year Roamn Hummel. Hosch earned honorable mention RVC.
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Ryan Mabe (1st season)
Last year — 25-14 overall, 16-8 WaMaC Conference, Iowa Class 2A state semifinalist
Returning starters — Luke Schieltz (sr., .496, 59-for-119, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs, 29 RBIs), Nate Offerman (sr., .357, 41-for-115, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 24 RBIs. 8-3, 2.56 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 52 innings), Luke Sigwarth (jr., .387, 46-for-119, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs. 0-0, 4.06 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 10 1/3 innings), Eli Kluesner (jr., .383, 23-for-60, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBIs), Matthew Florence (jr., .328, 22-for-67, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs), Jackson Oberbroeckling (sr., .185, 10-for-54, 8 RBIs), Dylan Recker (soph.), Drew Their (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Rob Kronlage (sr.), Isaac Barrick (sr.), Evan Domeyer (sr.), Spencer Rea (sr.), Jake Schmidt (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Joe Engler (soph.), Aiden Engler (soph.).
Alumni playing in college — Joel Vaske (Mount Mercy), Jackson Bennett (Mount Mercy), Carter Petsche (Luther).
Outlook — For the first time in 47 years, the head coach at Beckman will not be named Tom Jenk Jr. or Fred Martin. But, Mabe starred for Beckman as a player in the late 2000s and served as an assistant under Martin before taking the head coaching position last fall. He inherits a deep lineup from a squad that reached the state tournament and nearly knocked off undefeated state champion Van Meter in the semifinals. Schieltz earned first-team all-state accolades, while Offerman, Sigwarth and Kluesner were all-WaMaC Conference performers. The key will be developing pitching depth after graduating five hurlers who combined for 175 2/3 of the team’s 252 2/3 innings a year ago. As usual, the Blazers will need to play catch-up while spring-sports athletes complete their seasons.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Brad Mangler (2nd season)
Last year — 13-20 overall, 11-13 WaMaC
Returning starters — Kasey Coakley (sr., .312, 29-for-93, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs. 2-2, 1.44 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 39 innings), Carter Meyer (jr., .250, 13-for-52, 5 RBIs), Brady Pauls (sr., .200, 16-for-80), Jonny Burns (sr.), Dylan Mangler (jr., 0-5, 5.82 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings), Braedon Tranel (jr., 1-1, 2.67 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings.)
Promising newcomers — Jaden Fitzpatrick (fr.), Jarrett Dostal (soph.), Charlie Hafner (soph.), Parker Burmeister (fr.), Brandon Skladzien (jr.), Pryce Schueller (soph.)
Alumni playing in college — Kannon Coakley (DMACC), Kaleb Whaley (Cornell College), Mitchell Roeder (Simpson).
Outlook — The Cardinals will lean on Kasey Coakley, a second-team all-WaMaC and second-team all-district performer in Class 3A last season, and second-team all-league performer Meyer this season. Maquoketa graduated 731/3 of its 194 2/3 innings pitched last season. The Cardinals batted .217 as a team last season and will need an uptick in offensive performance in shifting to the River Valley Conference.
