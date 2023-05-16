07052022-beckmanbaseball2-dk.jpg
Beckman Catholic’s Luke Schieltz makes contact during an Iowa Class 2A postseason game last summer. He led all of Class 2A with 59 hits last season and returns for his senior season.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

The River Valley Conference has been a beast in postseason baseball for several years, and it will only get stronger this summer with the additions of Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa.

Beckman, long-time rival Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie all made the Iowa Class 2A state tournament last season. And Maquoketa can build on a history of success on the diamond.

