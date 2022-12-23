Ryan St. Louis felt a sense of duty when pulling his country’s sweater over his shoulder pads last week.
And the Dubuque Fighting Saints alternate captain and leading scorer delivered.
St. Louis contributed a goal and seven assists in seven games to help USA Hockey claim the gold medal at the World Jr. A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario. The Americans defeated Canada East, 5-2, in the championship game on Sunday afternoon to win the tournament for the ninth time in the 15-year history of the event.
Team USA has also won silver once and bronze four times in the tournament’s history. The Americans last won the title in 2018, and the previous two events were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Wearing that jersey is definitely a huge honor, and obviously, a big reason why all of us went to that tournament was to win a gold medal,” St. Louis said. “It’s such a special feeling to win a gold medal in a tournament where you’re representing your country.
“The fact we won it goes to show how good and how deep our team was. The entire team really bought into winning at all costs, and it didn’t matter to any of us who had the points or who scored the game-winning goal in the end. We would do anything to win, and that mindset definitely helped us win gold.”
St. Louis, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound left wing from Burlington, Vt., and the son of Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, finished seventh in tournament scoring and third on Team USA behind Fargo’s Cole Knuble (9 points) and Cedar Rapids’ Eric Polhkamp (7 points). Canada West’s Aiden Fink finished first with 12 points.
St. Louis tallied at least one point in five of the seven games as Team USA won its final five games to finish with a 6-1 record that included one pre-tournament contest.
“Ryan played really well the whole tournament and definitely brought an element to every situation he was in,” said Saints associate head coach Evan Dixon, who served as an assistant on the Team USA staff. “I was really happy for him to have that experience, and it made it even more special that it was a winning experience.”
Dixon worked on a staff that included Sioux Falls’ Eric Rud as head coach and Waterloo’s Matt Smaby and Green Bay’s Mike Leone as assistant coaches. Dubuque native Corey Courtney, the trainer/equipment manager for the Lincoln Stars, served Team USA in the same capacity at the World Jr. A Challenge. The Team USA roster includes all USHL players.
“It was awesome to share the experience with Evan,” St. Louis said. “Any time I had a question or needed feedback, he was always right there for me. He helped me so much throughout the tournament, and it was rewarding to win a gold medal with him.”
St. Louis previously represented USA Hockey as a member of the National Team Development Program from 2019-21. Dixon, a native of Novi, Mich., savored his first opportunity to coach at the international level.
“It’s very humbling, and I feel grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of it,” Dixon said. “We had such a great group of guys who came together as a team in a short period of time, and that played a huge role in us winning the whole tournament.
“The way the world is today, all of these guys knew each other or knew of each other from playing with or against each other while growing up, but you still have to develop that chemistry it takes to win. You could tell it meant so much to them, and it was cool to see it all come together so quickly.”
Team USA lost its first game in the preliminary round. Canada West, the second-winningest program in tournament history, earned a 5-3 victory that served as a wakeup call to the Americans.
“It was important to have an eye-opener like that right off the bat,” Dixon said. “It gave us an opportunity to evaluate ourselves, and it gave the guys a better understanding of what it was going to take to win.
“We had a little adversity in the semifinals against the Swedes, too. We were down two goals, but the guys did a good job of sticking with the process and playing for each other.”
The Americans beat Sweden, 3-0, in the preliminary round and 4-3 in the semifinals. They also defeated Canada East twice and Latvia once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.