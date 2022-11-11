For Darlington senior lineman Max McGuire, tonight’s WIAA Division 6 state semifinal matchup with Mondovi in Wisconsin Dells can be summed up in one word.
Vengeance.
“We’re excited, but really it’s all about vengeance,” said McGuire, a captain for the Redbirds (11-1), who carry a 10-game winning streak into tonight’s contest. “Being in Level 4 last year and coming up short, we’re hungry for that state appearance and we’re gonna finish this time.”
Darlington is making its second straight semifinal berth after bowing out in the state’s final four a year ago. During last season’s run, the Redbirds defeated Mondovi, 32-6, in the second round of the playoffs.
Though the score appeared lopsided, Darlington coach Travis Winkers recalls the grueling nature of that contest.
“They were extremely physical,” Winkers said. “Last year, even though we beat them, we felt they were the most physical team we played all year, including our two losses to St. Mary’s Springs. I think both teams woke up the next day extremely sore from the nature of that game.”
Mondovi enters tonight’s matchup with an identical 11-1 record as Darlington. The Buffaloes average 36.2 points per game and rely heavily on the dynamic combo of quarterback Jarod Falkner and running back Dawson Rud.
Falkner has thrown for 1,200 yards and rushed for 1,010 as a dual-threat quarterback. Rud has amassed 1,578 yards rushing and scored 23 times.
“I feel those will be the two best kids we face all year,” Winkers said. “Containing them will be huge because both of them can break loose for a touchdown at any time. A combination of their physicality and the two weapons they have there, makes it really tough.”
Darlington doesn’t have that one player with eye-popping rushing statistics, but what they do have is a balanced attack. Five different Redbirds — Cadyn Burbach (750), Breylin Goebel (651), Maddox Goebel (634), Tye Crist (551) and Ross Crist (548) — have rushed for more than 500 yards this season.
Winkers said it will be that recipe, plus a few added wrinkles that will be needed to take down a physical Buffaloes’ defense that surrenders 9.17 points per game.
“A little bit of both,” Winkers said. “We will need to raise our level of physicality if we can, but at the same time we are going to have to get a little creative with stuff because of the nature of how they play. I don’t think we will just be able to run it down their throats like we have other teams.”
The Redbirds’ stout defense has allowed just 9.8 points per game and McGuire echoed his coach’s sentiment about the importance of playing physical.
“(Mondovi) is up there as one of the most physical teams in the state,” McGuire said. “We have to be as physical and we can’t take plays off. When you take plays off, that’s when you get a loss, a turnover, or potentially a play that decides that game.”
A win tonight would put the Redbirds in the title game for the first time since reaching four consecutive state finals from 2013-2016.
While Darlington didn’t secure a title during that run, McGuire remembers vividly cheering on the Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium as a middle schooler.
“In middle school, we had those four straight years and we always had that Thursday in November off school, which was always fun,” McGuire said. “We got to go to Madison with our friends, make posters, and watch the Redbirds play at state.”
Next weekend, he hopes to make a return trip as a Redbirds’ senior captain, four quarters away from the school’s first state championship since 1995.
