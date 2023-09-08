Kirk MacDonald asked to delay his post-practice interview for a couple of minutes so he could retreat to his office to remove his skates.
After two separate 75-minute practices with only an ice resurfacing in between, his feet began to bark on Thursday afternoon. But, considering the schedule he kept for the first two months of last season, the second-year Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach couldn’t complain.
Those achy feet were a small price to pay for how much the Saints have accomplished with split-squad practices for the past week at the newly branded ImOn Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
For the first two months of last season, the Saints bussed to Madison, Wis., for practices while their home underwent a stabilization project.
“We’ve gotten after it pretty hard this first week,” said MacDonald, whose team will host Green Bay tonight and visit Chicago on Saturday for the first of four preseason games. “It’s so much easier to teach when you have fewer guys on the ice, and the guys get a lot more reps when you have 17 guys on the ice as opposed to 34. You’re getting a lot more out of those reps, too, because the work-to-rest ratio is so much smaller. You don’t have to spend time doing down-and-backs, because the conditioning is built into what we’re working on and you’re not standing around as much.
“Everything about it is so much better than last year. We’re so much more efficient, and we’re getting so much more out of everything we do. We’re looking forward to this weekend and having a chance to learn, get better and evaluate. It might not look pretty, but it will be a good opportunity for us to grow as a team.”
The Saints overcame the adversity of disjointed preseason to finish 32-24-5-1 for 70 points and fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings. They also advanced to the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
“It was definitely not ideal doing the bus trips to Madison last year, but we made it work and had a pretty good season, I’d say,” Cornforth said. “But it is really nice to be at home to get ready for the preseason. We’re a really close team already, and we’ve only been together for about a week. You can tell by practice that we have guys with good chemistry already.”
The Saints’ camp includes eight veterans and four others who skated in games as affiliates-list players last season.
The camp roster includes 19 forwards, including veterans Cornforth, Noah Powell, Jake Sondreal and James Reeder, as well as call-ups Michael Barron and Colin Frank. Among the 12 defensemen are veterans Jayden Jubenvill, Caelum Dick, Fisher Scott and Lucas St. Louis, along with call-ups Julian Brown and Luke Malboeuf.
The returning veterans accounted for 54 goals and 179 points last season. Sondreal will be the leading returning scorer with 13 goals and 38 points, while Reeder, Jubenvill and St. Louis all eclipsed the 20-point mark in their first seasons with the Saints.
The camp roster includes three goaltenders — Kevin Reidler, taken eighth overall in the USHL Draft this spring; 2022 Futures Draft selection Thatcher Bernstein and free agent Luke Marsalek.
Dubuque’s forward group includes five players taken in Phase II of recent USHL Drafts, including Marcus Limpar-Lantz, Saxton Tess, Erik Pahlsson, Michael Valdez and Dubuque native Andrew King. The Futures Draft picks in camp include forwards Bobby Bartell, Charlie Arend, Gavin Lock, Chase LaPinta and Cooper Dennis. And the free agent forwards include St. Louis Blues third-round draft pick Juraj Pekarcik, Teddy Merrill and Josh Guiliani.
The remaining defensemen — Matthew Desiderio, Seamus Powell, John Brown, Joona Vaisanen, Nick Baer and Dryden Allen — are all USHL Phase II Draft selections.
MacDonald has benefited from familiarity in the day-to-day hockey operations staff, including associate head coach Evan Dixon, trainer Nicole Vogel and equipment manager Blake Swindall. Assistant coach Alex Kromm and development coach Jared Bussard round out the staff.
“It makes a huge difference,” MacDonald said. “Evan and I have our routine down, and Nicole and Blake were dialed in before we even started practice. It’s so much easier to get into the flow of things when you have that familiarity.”