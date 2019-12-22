Mathias Chamberlain won the 500-yard freestyle and placed in the top five in his other three events on Saturday to lead Dubuque Hempstead to a third-place team finish at the Clinton Invitational.
Sterling (Ill.) won the meet with 326 points, 111 ahead of runner-up Davenport Central in the 11-team meet. Hempstead scored 197 points, and Senior took fifth with 116.
Chamberlain swam the 500 in 5:17.25 to beat runner up Brody Thomas, of Davenport Central, by more than seven seconds. Chamberlain finished fifth in the 200 and anchored the second-place 200 free relay with George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich and Devin Tigges before anchoring the third-place 400 free relay with Holesinger, Tate Billmeyer and Tigges.
Holesinger finished third in the 200 and fourth in the 100 freestyles. Billmeyer took fourth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Yaklich took fifth in the 50 freestyle, and Tigges placed fifth in the 500.
Gavin Hall led Senior with a third in the 100 butterfly and a fourth in the 100 backstroke. Hall led off the fourth-place 200 medley relay with Brian Day, Josh Rusch and Pierce Casper and anchored the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay with Rusch, Reed Kelly and Cole Wolbers.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Pirates win twice — At Galena, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 18 points and Maggie Furlong added 16, and Galena rolled past Pearl City, 53-21, at the Galena Shootout. Wasmund and Mackenzie Muehleip scored 20 points each, and Furlong added 11 as the Pirates beat Pecatonica, 62-22.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern-St. Paul 87, Dubuque 69 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Peter Ragen scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mitch Burger added 11 points, but the Spartans (7-2) couldn’t climb out of a 15-point halftime deficit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern-St. Paul 81, Dubuque 64 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Jaden Kelley scored 13 points and Alli Bailey added 10 as the Spartans (4-5) fell on the road.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Cedar Falls 3,180, Dubuque Senior 2,649 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Aidan Kohl rolled a 422 series to lead the Rams in a loss to the Tigers on Friday.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Cedar Falls 2,651, Dubuque Senior 2,461 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Abriana Berwanger rolled a 320 series, and Kathryn Clancy Lincicum added a 317, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Rams over Cedar Falls on Friday.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 7, Boji 0 — At Mystique Ice Center: Drew Zillig, Connor Lucas and Dane Schope scored two goals apiece, and Isaac Tillman posted a 15-save shutout as the Devils improved to 7-10-0 in the Midwest High School League. Chris Chasten also scored for Dubuque, while Hunter Roraff, and Joey Bisdorf had two assists each.