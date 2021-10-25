Galena’s quite experienced when it comes to claiming regional volleyball championships.
While a little more rare, the Pirates even have a couple sectional crowns to their credit. But what they’re truly after this fall is that elusive state title.
Galena finished state runner-up back in 2018, and this team has the makings of not only getting back to that level but making a push for that championship trophy. But first, the Pirates will host a regional tournament this week as postseason play begins.
Here is a capsule look at Illinois Class 1A regionals with area teams:
GALENA REGIONAL
Tonight’s first round — No. 8 East Dubuque (7-10-3) vs. No. 10 Scales Mound (10-23), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s first round — No. 4 Durand (18-8-2) vs. No. 14 Warren (2-18-2), 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Stockton (19-12) vs. No. 11 Orangeville (6-19-2), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — East Dubuque/Scales Mound winner vs. No. 1 Galena (33-1-1), 5:30 p.m.; Durand/Warren winner vs. Stockton/Orangeville winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Regional champion — Advances to Elgin Westminster Christian sectional semifinals on Monday, Nov. 1
Galena stat leaders — Maggie Furlong (Sr.), 264 kills; Julia Townsend (Jr.), 655 assists; Addie Hefel (So.), 279 digs; Gracie Furlong (Fr.), 39 aces
Stockton stat leaders — Kenze Haas (Sr.), 327 kills and 34 aces; Kacy Wright (Fr.), 307 assists; Vanessa Ernst (Sr.), 264 digs.
East Dubuque top players — Anna Berryman (Sr.), Hailey Heiar (Jr.), Ali Barklow (Sr.), Rachel Anger (Fr.)
Scales Mound stat leaders — Anniston Werner (So.), 208 kills and 38 aces; Jaidyn Strang (Sr.), 175 assists; Brooklynn McCartney (So.), 235 digs
Warren stat leaders — Claire Riedl (Sr.), 70 kills; Cameron Kent (Sr.), 96 assists; Lauren Williams (So.), 95 digs; Adalynn Bohnsack (So.), 14 aces
Outlook — When it comes to Northwest Upstate Illini Conference competition this season, the Pirates have been nearly untouchable, so failing to win the regional crown on their home floor seems highly unlikely. On Oct. 16, the Pirates suffered their only loss of the season, 2-1, to Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked team in St. Thomas More from Champaign. With Maggie Furlong, Gracie Furlong and Taylor Hilby providing a strong range of hitters for the engine of the offense in Townsend, and with plenty of talent surrounding them, the No. 4-ranked Pirates expect a deep postseason push.
LANARK EASTLAND REGIONAL
Tonight’s first round — No. 7 Milledgeville (17-14-1) vs. No. 8 Forreston (17-12-1), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s first round — No. 3 Lanark Eastland (23-10) vs. No. 13 Morrison (2-27-2), 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Fulton (17-16) vs. No. 9 River Ridge (8-17-2), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Milledgeville/Forreston winner vs. No. 2 Sterling Newman (25-4-2), 5:30 p.m.; Eastland/Morrison winner vs. Fulton/Ridge winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s final — Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Regional champion — Advances to Serena sectional semifinals on Monday, Nov. 1
River Ridge stat leaders — Addison Albrecht (So.), 143 kills; Gwen Miller (So.), 123 assists; Emily Wurster (Jr.), 23 aces
Outlook — The Wildcats have shown promise this fall and could pull off the first-round upset over Fulton, but it gets much tougher beyond that. This regional is No. 9-ranked Sterling Newman’s to win.