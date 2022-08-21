Calvin Harris loved challenging himself in what many professional scouts consider the top summer collegiate baseball league in the country.
As an added bonus, the setting reminded him a lot of playing semi-pro ball back home.
Harris, a former elite all-state catcher at Western Dubuque High School, joined the Cotuit Kettleers in the prestigious wooden-bat Cape Cod League after playing a key role in the University of Mississippi’s run to the College World Series championship in late June. Harris, then a sophomore, played right field and earned all-tournament honors for the Rebels, who won the first national title in program history.
“Playing in the Cape Cod League was a great experience and I really enjoyed having the opportunity to learn from different guys from all over the country,” Harris said. “You learn so much about what they do in other successful programs and what they do for themselves to get better every day.
“I’ve always felt you have to take that kind of information and find a way to use it to your advantage. Some of it may work for you, and some of it may not. But it was cool to be a part of such a melting pot of baseball information between players and coaches as well.”
Harris split time with Caleb Lomavita, a freshman all-American catcher from the University of California, for a Kettleers squad led by legendary former University of North Carolina coach Mike Roberts. Cotuit’s roster also included players from such NCAA Division I powerhouse programs as Vanderbilt, Stanford, Harvard, Miami of Florida, Purdue, North Florida, Virginia Commonwealth, Louisiana State, Auburn and North Carolina State.
Most of those universities play at plush on-campus stadiums that wouldn’t be out of place in the upper levels of Minor League Baseball. Ole Miss, for example, plays at Swayze Field, a 12,000-seat stadium complete with all the amenities that place it among the top 10 college baseball facilities in the country.
But, in the Massachusetts-based Cape Cod League, each of the eight teams play four or five games per week on small community diamonds with limited bleacher seating. Cotuit has called intimate Lowell Park, which appears cut out of a dense wooded area near Cotuit Bay, its home since 1947.
The Cape Cod League set a season attendance record with 1,568 spectators per game. That includes scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams.
“I actually really enjoyed that aspect of the Cape Cod League, playing in the smaller parks, because it felt like I was back home,” said Harris, who has played semi-pro baseball for the Farley Hawks since middle school. “It’s like playing a game in Dyersville or the Cascade Tournament or some of the other ballparks we have in Dubuque County. That environment has always been special to me, because I learned so much about the game playing semi-pro ball.”
Harris batted .269 (14-for-52) with a double, home run and two RBIs in 16 regular-season games and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in two playoff games for Cotuit. Ole Miss’ run to the NCAA championship delayed his arrival in Massachusetts until early July for a season that wraps up in early August so players can return to school.
“Calvin’s been in our league for two years, and he’s gotten a lot of college at-bats under his belt, so we know he’s going to have a great junior year for us at the plate,” said Ole Miss assistant coach Mike Clement, a Marshalltown, Iowa, native and the brother of former big league catcher Jeff Clement. “But he’ll be even more prepared for this year after having seen the competition and the arms he saw this summer in the Cape.
“Through no fault of his own, he hasn’t caught a ton for us at Ole Miss. But we anticipate he is going to be our everyday catcher this year, so it was important for him to get that experience behind the plate this summer. We weren’t concerned about the offensive numbers, but he swung the bat really well, and the Cape is a hard place to swing the bat well.”
Harris, who has played a super utility role in his first two seasons at Ole Miss, now leads the depth chart behind the plate following the departure of Hayden Dunhurst, a sixth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals.
“I learned a lot from Hayden the past two years,” Harris said. “We had so many conversations about receiving and the game in general, and that gave me a much better understanding of what he did to be so successful and what the coaches want from our catchers.”
Six other Ole Miss players — Derek Diamond, Dylan DeLucia, Brandon Johnson, Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Justin Bench — heard their names called in the MLB Draft last month. There will be plenty of holes to fill in the Rebels’ lineup, but Clement expects Harris to assume a significant leadership role this fall.
The Rebels reported to campus on Saturday and begin their fall program on Monday.
“If you were to poll the 40 guys on our team and ask them who the hardest worker on the team is, it may be unanimous that they’d say Calvin Harris,” Clement said. “He is incredibly well-respected on our team and he’s the easiest guy to coach because there is zero drama in his life, he puts his head down and works his tail off. He’s a coach’s dream from that sense.
“Leadership is not about standing up on a stool and delivering a Knute Rockne speech or grabbing a teammate by a jersey when things aren’t going well. Those are the stories you hear. But leadership is the ability to be consistent and be the same person every day. And I tell you, there’s no one better at that than Calvin.”
Harris won’t let the Rebels take a step backwards after winning a national championship. Ole Miss returns a solid nucleus to go along with a deep class of freshmen and transfers.
“I’m going to pull a quote from (Western Dubuque football) Coach (Justin) Penner, who harped on us throughout high school that ‘Complacency is a disease,’” said Harris who led the Bobcats to a state football title as a senior. “The second one is always harder to win than the first one, so we have a lot of work to do. We’ll have to work twice as hard, but we can do it with the guys we have coming back and the guys we have coming in.
“Now that I’m one of the older guys on the team, I’m going to do everything I can to instill that mentality that ‘Complacency is a disease,’ whether it’s in practice or scrimmages or the weight room.”
Through the first six games of the season, Harris led Ole Miss in hitting and ranked among the hottest hitters in the country with a .538 average (7-for-13), one double, four RBIs, three walks and eight runs scored. Then, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him most of March, and he played sporadically until late in the regional tournament.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games at the College World Series. He collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He added seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.
“His season ran parallel to how our season went,” Clement said. “But you could certainly argue that, if he wasn’t our postseason MVP, he was one of our MVPs. We certainly don’t do what we did without Calvin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.